Wavelo Earns TM Forum Customer Experience Management Conformance Certification, Reinforcing its Leadership in Event-Driven Telecom Solutions

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Wavelo —a global leader in event-driven software solutions for telecom—announced today that its Wavelo Solution Suite has achieved the TM Forum Customer Experience Management (CEM) Conformance Certification.

Wavelo firmly believes the future of telecom lies in event-driven architecture, and this esteemed certification validates the company's alignment with industry best practices. It also affirms Wavelo's expertise in enabling real-time operations, delivering transformative customer experiences, and unlocking new revenue opportunities through modern solutions designed for seamless system integration.

"Core to our mission of simplifying telecom for operators is an event-driven approach to streamlining interoperability with legacy systems," said Justin Reilly, CEO of Wavelo. "This certification reinforces our position as the industry leader for event-driven systems within the Open Digital Architecture (ODA) Canvas. We are delighted to continue partnering with the TM Forum to accelerate the industry's shift towards real-time outcomes in BSS/OSS."

The certification and Wavelo's receipt of the highest conformance rating involves a rigorous assessment by TM Forum, a leading global industry association for service providers and their suppliers. This ensures that Wavelo's solutions adhere to established industry standards and frameworks, including TM Forum's Open APIs, Business Process Framework (eTOM), and Open Digital Architecture.

Central to the Wavelo Solution Suite is its event-driven architecture. Designed to modernize legacy systems, it effortlessly integrates and automates diverse business and operational systems within existing infrastructures. This enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to respond to customer actions—such as service orders, payments, and support needs—in real time. The architecture empowers CSPs to deliver responsive, personalized experiences while improving operational efficiency, aligning closely with TM Forum's vision for customer-centric digital transformation.

"TM Forum is pleased to certify Wavelo's Solution Suite for real-time digital ecosystems," said Andy Tiller, EVP for Products and Services at TM Forum. "This certification verifies that Wavelo's event-driven customer journeys are aligned with the TM Forum ODA standards and best practices designed to enhance customer satisfaction through real-time engagement and personalization, improving customer experience and loyalty."

This certification marks a significant milestone for Wavelo as it prepares to showcase its event-driven solutions at DTW Ignite in June 2025, reinforcing its commitment to innovation in the telecom industry. To learn more, please visit: https://www.wavelo.com/dtw-ignite-2025-wavelo .

About Wavelo

Wavelo, a subsidiary of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), empowers communications service providers worldwide with a suite of cloud-based, data-forward software solutions designed to solve the telecom industry's most persistent challenges. Engineered to provide extraordinary agility and flexibility, our platform seamlessly connects and automates disparate business and operational systems within operators' existing infrastructures. We're redefining telecom operations to help providers focus on providing a transformative customer experience. Learn more at wavelo.com .

‍About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting ( https://ting.com ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo ( https://wavelo.com ) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains ( https://tucowsdomains.com ) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

About TM Forum

TM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms. TM Forum helps its members unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem. At DTW Ignite, Innovate, Accelerate and Collaboration events, TM Forum provides a platform for industry change-makers to share groundbreaking innovation, market developments, product launches and business transformation journeys.

We are the only industry body to count the world's top 10 CSPs and all the key hyperscalers as active, strategic members. With over 800 members, we are on a mission to reinvent the telco industry as a vibrant part of the digital landscape – and a driving force in shaping its future. To find out more, visit: www.tmforum.org

SOURCE Wavelo

Media Contact: Jessica Maciazek, Corporate Communications, Tucows, [email protected]