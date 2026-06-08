Waste Solutions Canada Acquires PragmaTech Waste Solutions, Strengthening Its Position as Canada's Leading Managed Waste Services Platform

LONDON, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Waste Solutions Canada (WSC), one of Canada's fastest-growing managed services providers for waste and recycling today announced the acquisition of PragmaTech Waste Solutions, a provider of waste management consulting, equipment solutions, and remote monitoring, serving customers across Canada and the United States.

The acquisition is WSC's third in the past five years. Together with TorQuest Partners, WSC is pursuing a long-term strategy of organic growth, technology investment, and strategic acquisitions to build one of North America's leading tech-enabled managed waste services platforms. With PragmaTech, WSC now supports more than 5,000 customer locations, strengthening its presence in targeted industry verticals including property management.

Founded and led by Derrick Tuyl, PragmaTech has built a strong reputation for customer service, operational expertise, equipment solutions, and remote monitoring. Derrick and his team will join WSC, ensuring continuity for customers while creating new opportunities for growth.

"PragmaTech has built an exceptional business with a talented team, strong customer relationships, and a culture closely aligned with our own," said Jason Wilcox, Co-Founder and CEO of Waste Solutions Canada. "Together, we are creating a stronger platform that will deliver greater value to our clients, team members, and vendor partners."

The acquisition strengthens WSC's position in several markets verticals as well as equipment services, remote monitoring, and U.S. market expansion, while enhancing its vendor network and purchasing scale. WSC also expects to unlock value through technology, reporting, and operational synergies.

"As we evaluated the next chapter for our business, finding the right cultural fit was our top priority," said Derrick Tuyl, Founder of PragmaTech. "Waste Solutions Canada shares our values and commitment to customer service and people. Joining WSC provides exciting opportunities for our employees and customers."

WSC will remain active in evaluating strategic acquisitions across North America.

About Waste Solutions Canada

Founded in 2006, Waste Solutions Canada is a leading tech-enabled managed waste services company. The firm helps organizations simplify waste management through technology, data-driven insights, and a national network of service providers. Today, WSC supports more than 5,000 locations across Canada and the United States.

About PragmaTech Waste Solutions

PragmaTech is a waste management consulting firm specializing in transparent and sustainable waste and recycling solutions for clients across Canada and the United States.

SOURCE Waste Solutions Canada

Media Contact: Megan Wibberley, WSC, 403-771-0164