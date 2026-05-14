Warwickshire Police Selects NicheRMS365 to Power Smarter, Safer, and More Connected Policing

LEEK WOOTTON, England, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Warwickshire Police has selected NicheRMS365: the next-generation technology platform that centralizes operational data, to enhance the Force's ability to prevent, detect, and respond to crime and vulnerable incidents more efficiently. NicheRMS365 will equip the Force's 1,200 officers and 1,000 support staff with a powerful, unified solution to seamlessly manage critical policing functions, including Crime Recording, Investigation & Intelligence Management, Vulnerability Management, Custody and Detainee Management. In line with the current national deployment program, NicheRMS365 will be used for Digital Case File across the Force area.

NicheRMS365 delivers advanced support for frontline operations. With secure mobile access, officers can instantly retrieve and share information in the field, improving efficiency, enhancing situational awareness, and helping keep communities and officers safer.

The program is scheduled for a rapid 12-month deployment and helps the Force migrate away from its current RMS. As a unified platform, NicheRMS3635 allows data to seamlessly flow across the operational landscape, giving users a singular vision on information and intelligence. Integration will be offered into the Force's current Command and Control solution, whilst maximizing the Force's current investment with Power Apps and RPA integration.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Belcher, Warwickshire Police's lead for change, said, "This is a very exciting change for the force. Information and intelligence are at the heart of modern policing, and our records management system is a critical tool that underpins everyday activity across the force. NicheRMS365 is a modern, connected system which we are confident will support faster decision‑making, enable stronger investigations and better safeguarding, help our frontline teams work more efficiently, and ultimately improve the service we provide to our communities."

By consolidating multiple standalone systems into NicheRMS365, Warwickshire Police will have a more connected, data-driven environment--unlocking greater opportunities to improve service, accelerate decision-making, and deliver better outcomes for the public.

This is an exciting business change program for the Force and will impact all areas of the organization.

About Niche Technology and NicheRMS365

Niche Technology is the world's leading RMS provider with customers in both hemispheres on three continents.

At Niche we focus on the information demands of frontline officers when seconds count. The responsive NicheRMS365 UI provides a consistent, intuitive user experience on phone, tablet, laptop and desktop devices, so agencies can simply train once and use anywhere – on any device.

Our customers have rewarded Niche Technology's innovation by making us the leading RMS provider worldwide, with more super-major police agencies using NicheRMS365 than our top 8 competitors combined. It's the most highly configurable, capable and respected RMS platform in the world. Learn more at www.NicheRMS.com.

For More Information:

Mike Gardner

(0)7969 563581

[email protected]

www.NicheRMS.com

SOURCE Niche Technology