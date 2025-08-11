NicheRMS365 selected as RMS of choice for the Toronto Police Service

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Niche Technology Inc. (Niche) is pleased to announce the Toronto Police Service (TPS), Canada's largest municipal police agency and the fourth largest municipal police agency in North America, has chosen NicheRMS365 as its next generation Records Management System (RMS).

"We're extremely proud that TPS chose a made-in-Canada solution," says Fiona Scrimshaw, Niche Technology's Vice-President, Project Management, North America & Australasia. "From our early beginnings in Winnipeg in 1999, the unmatched configurability and advanced features of NicheRMS365 has made it the world's leading RMS solution with more super-major police agencies than our top 8 competitors combined."

By selecting NicheRMS365, following a competitive procurement process, to enhance its operational police management capabilities, TPS joins an esteemed roster of large-scale police agencies in North America and around the world that have embraced Niche's out-of-the-box cutting-edge platform to deliver the latest technological innovations used to battle crime and enhance community safety.

"This modern and intuitive RMS will transform how TPS manages operational records and data. It streamlines the flow of information from cruisers to courts, eliminates manual transcription and allows officers to create links for suspects, vehicles, addresses, and digitizes property collection, all on officer's mobile devices," said Colin Stairs, Chief Transformation Officer at the TPS. "This enhanced approach to data, connecting criminal activity and offenders, will streamline the prosecution process, and enhance the overall safety and well-being of the communities we serve."

Selecting NicheRMS365 will provide TPS officers with Niche's proprietary Mobile First advantage – full access to the key RMS features through their mobile phones.

"Our frontline officers will have real-time information literally in their hands so they can help the community members they're assisting and solve crimes," said Stairs who says Niche's approach to transforming policing through the deployment of technology made it a good fit for TPS.

"Implementing technology that drives effectiveness, efficiency and accountability, is how we modernize our service and the information management tools we select need to scale with our size and our ambitions. NicheRMS365 will give us the flexibility and configurability we need to continually drive agility and innovation at TPS."

Niche Technology Inc. looks forward to working closely with Stairs and his team to ensure a transition to NicheRMS365 that delivers in all key areas of the TPS to improve community safety and better serve the citizens of Toronto.

NicheRMS365's track record as an evergreen RMS with an almost infinite number of configurable features has led to its widespread adoption by police agencies whose collective staffing approximate a quarter million. It is also the most widely used RMS in Canada, currently licensed coast to coast by 75% of the Nation's police officers. NicheRMS365 is the world's leading RMS platform used by large police agencies in North America, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

About the Toronto Police Service

Founded in 1834, the Toronto Police Service is the largest municipal police service in Canada, and the fourth largest in North America after New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. It is also the second oldest continuously operating municipal police force in the world. TPS is older than the New York City Police Department (1845), and Boston Police Department (1839). There are 5,300 sworn officers within the TPS and 2,500 civilian personnel. TPS has worked diligently to be more transparent and accountable to the public by better defining the services it provides and by re-aligning its performance metrics to a service delivery model. Th service is focused on three priorities: improve trust in and within the Service, accelerate police reform and professionalization and support safer communities

About Niche Technology and NicheRMS365

Niche Technology is the world's leading RMS provider with customers in both hemispheres on three continents.

At Niche we focus on the information demands of frontline officers when seconds count. The responsive NicheRMS365 UI provides a consistent, intuitive user experience on phone, tablet, laptop and desktop devices, so agencies can simply train once and use anywhere – on any device.

Our customers have rewarded Niche Technology's innovation by making us the leading RMS provider worldwide, with more super-major police agencies using NicheRMS365 than our top 8 competitors combined. It's the most highly configurable, capable and respected RMS platform in the world.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chris Bushell, Niche Technology, +1 403 305 5199; Natalie Clancy, Toronto Police Service

