MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Zero Latency VR , the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the largest true in-person free-roam VR network in the world, is excited to share that Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax is now available! Gear up for an epic adventure and experience this revolutionary game, now accessible at 100+ venues worldwide.

Are you ready to embody the superhuman skill of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors? Channel your fear into fury and defeat alien swarms in epic battles, on the war-ravaged planet of Avarax. Unleash your deadly abilities in this adrenaline-filled sci-fi adventure! Warhammer 40:000: Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax, available at Zero Latency VR venues worldwide.

Zero Latency thrusts you into the heart of battle with cutting-edge technology, as you embody a Space Marine; an unstoppable, ruthless super-soldier. Plunge into the dangerous depths of a vast Hive City, where you'll annihilate relentless swarms of Tyranids, a terrifying alien menace from the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Arm yourself with an arsenal of powerful weapons and push your limits in the most expansive, intricately designed VR battlefield ever created. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping showdown like no other!

"This project has been a real labour of love, and I couldn't be more proud of our team's extraordinary effort to bring this vision to life," said Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency. "We're absolutely thrilled about our groundbreaking collaboration with Games Workshop, which has allowed us to bring their legendary Warhammer 40,000 universe to life in a completely new and captivating way. This is a historic first for the franchise, and we've worked hard to craft an experience that's truly special - one that will captivate both die-hard fans and newcomers like never before."

The Warhammer 40,000 universe is one of the most popular and enduring franchises in the world of science fiction and tabletop gaming. Since its inception over three decades ago, it has captivated millions of fans with its richly detailed lore, expansive universe, and engaging gameplay. The franchise has grown beyond its tabletop origins to include bestselling novels, video games, and even animated series, cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon with a passionate and dedicated global community.

Zero Latency has just reached a major milestone with 100 venues worldwide and over 4 million players experiencing their immersive adventures. Zero Latency pushes the boundaries of virtual reality, allowing players to roam freely and engage in thrilling experiences, from battling zombies to solving complex puzzles. With a rapidly expanding network and blockbuster hits like Far Cry VR and Outbreak, Zero Latency is set for even more growth in the coming years.

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 100+ cutting-edge venues across 26+ countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies. Since launching the world's first free-roam VR venue in 2015, Zero Latency has electrified over 4 million players, catapulting them into heart-racing battles against zombies, pirates, and robots, and challenging them with gravity-defying puzzles. Whether you're embodying a fierce Space Marine or teaming up with friends for epic 8-player showdowns, Zero Latency delivers mind-blowing adventures that leave reality far behind.

About Games Workshop®

Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniatures, novels, and model kits through more than 540 of its own stores (branded Games Workshop® or Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other related brands and product ranges (including our publishing division 'Black Library' and our special resin miniatures studio 'Forge World') can be found at www.games-workshop.com.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR © Games Workshop Limited 2024. Space Marine VR,the Space Marine VR logo, Defenders of Avarax, GW, Games Workshop, Space Marine, 40K, Warhammer, Warhammer 40,000, the 'Aquila' Double-headed Eagle logo, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likeness thereof, are either ® or TM, and/or © Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world, and used under licence.

