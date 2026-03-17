WARATAH CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD. UPDATES SHAREHOLDINGS IN ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. ("Waratah", and together with its affiliates, controlling persons, and investment funds managed by it and its affiliates, collectively, the "Waratah Group") has announced today that it has completed a block trade on March 16, 2026 through exchanges and marketplaces, principally the Toronto Stock Exchange and CBOE Canada (the"BlockTrade"), selling an aggregate total of 2,996,700 common shares of Altius Minerals Corporation ("Altius"), representing 5.36% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Altius.

Prior to completion of the Block Trade, the Waratah Group, directly and indirectly, had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 6,705,234 common shares of Altius, representing approximately 11.99% of the outstanding common shares of Altius.

Following completion of the Block Trade, the Waratah Group, directly and indirectly, has beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 3,708,534 common shares of Altius, representing approximately 6.63% of the outstanding common shares of Altius.

Depending on various factors, including, without limitation, market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the preferences of investors in the Waratah Group, Altius' business and financial condition and/or any other factors that the Waratah Group may deem relevant, the Waratah Group may take such actions with respect to its continued investment in Altius as it deems appropriate.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Waratah in respect of the transactions contemplated in this press release can be obtained by contacting Philip Panet at 416-687-6791 or [email protected]. Waratah's address is located at 1133 Yonge Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M4T 2Y7.

SOURCE Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.