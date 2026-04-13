WARATAH CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD. REQUISITIONS SPECIAL MEETING OF LITHIUM IONIC CORP. TO REMOVE CERTAIN DIRECTORS

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. (together with its affiliates, controlling persons, and investment funds managed by it and its affiliates, collectively, "we", or "Waratah") is releasing this statement in regard to the recent enforcement application dated April 9, 2026, initiated by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") against certain directors of Lithium Ionic Corp. (the "Corporation"), namely, David Gower, Lawrence Guy and Hélio Diniz (collectively, the "Named Directors").

Waratah makes no presumptions about the outcome of the OSC proceedings. However, we believe that immediate removal of the Named Directors is in the best interests of the Corporation in the circumstances.

Waratah, as a shareholder of the Corporation owning approximately 17.5 million shares, is submitting a requisition for a special meeting of shareholders to be held as soon as possible in order that shareholders will be able to vote on a resolution to remove the Named Directors from the board of directors of the Corporation.

SOURCE Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Contact Information for Inquiries: Philip Panet, General Counsel, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd., [email protected], Tel: 416-687-6791