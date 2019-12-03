Walter Global Asset Management signs new partnership with Quadra Capital Partners, its first in Europe

In deal, Quadra Capital selects Montréal for first North American office

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Walter Global Asset Management ("WGAM") today proudly announces its first European partnership, after purchasing a minority stake in Quadra Capital Partners LLP ("Quadra Capital") - an asset management firm specialized in alternative investments, with offices in London, Paris and Madrid.

"The Quadra Capital team has impressive experience and a proven ability to establish strong business relationships with prestigious clients in Europe, from large organizations to family offices," said Sylvain Brosseau, president and CEO, Walter Global Asset Management. "Meanwhile, we will support Quadra Capital here in the North American market, particularly when it comes to developing these same types of influential relationships."

To help the partners achieve their objective of accelerating Quadra Capital's growth, WGAM will leverage its extensive distribution network of institutional and family investors, and help form strategic alliances with portfolio managers to diversify Quadra Capital's offering. In addition to WGAM's injection of capital, its parent company, Walter Financial, will invest directly in specific Quadra Capital funds.

Quadra Capital sought the city of Montréal as a base for its first foray into the North American market. Its office here will be headed by the firm's CEO and founding partner, Guillaume Touze, who also becomes partner of European development at WGAM. This new position now establishes a European presence within the Walter Group ecosystem.

"Our alliance with Walter Global Asset Management means we have a first‑rate partner for our expansion into the North American market," said Guillaume Touze. "Supported by WGAM's entrepreneurial spirit, we can now bridge the Atlantic—something that is all too rare in the field of asset management. Offices on both continents enables us to confidently meet the needs of institutional investors and high‑net‑worth individuals on either side of the ocean."

About Walter Global Asset Management

Launched in 2018, Walter Global Asset Management is a North American private equity platform that provides development capital and expertise to innovative, growth-oriented boutique asset management firms and strategic service providers, with an approach that allows them to be true partners. Walter Global Asset Management is part of Walter Financial, the investment unit of the Walter Group, a business ecosystem that has been flourishing for more than 60 years.

About Quadra Capital Partners

Launched in 2014, Quadra Capital Partners is an independent asset management firm specialized in alternative investment strategies. The founding partners are a respected team of investment professionals with significant experience across the spectrum. For over 20 years, they have raised and managed more than $40 billion in multiple strategies. Quadra Capital's prime objective is to offer selected investors a set of innovative and uncorrelated strategies, managed by first‑class portfolio managers, either in-house or via partnership agreements.

