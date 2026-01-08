MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. ("Montrusco Bolton" or the "Company"), a globally recognized independent asset management firm, announces that a group of employees of the Company led by its management team has acquired majority control of the Company's capital. As part of this transaction, it is joining forces with a new partner, Walter Global Asset Management ("Walter GAM"), which is taking a minority stake through its specialized fund dedicated to the asset management industry.

Building on a solid base of approximately 70% of employees of the Company who are already shareholders, this new shareholder structure strengthens alignment and increases the firm's agility, promoting sustainable growth focused on the interests of its clients.

"With a simplified shareholder structure that offers greater agility and a partner like Walter GAM at our side, we are well positioned for the future," said Sylvain Boulé, President and CEO of Montrusco Bolton. "The Walter GAM team is a natural fit for us, due to its expertise, entrepreneurial culture, client focus and long-term commitment, in addition to being perfectly aligned with our vision as we enter this next phase of growth."

"Montrusco Bolton fits perfectly with our fundamental investment criteria, which are reflected in the 14 other complementary firms in our portfolio: independent companies, led by high-quality teams, with whom we share a long-term vision," explained Sylvain Brosseau, CEO and Founding Partner of Walter GAM.

The new partner firms share a common vision that fits naturally into Montrusco Bolton's growth trajectory. With sustained international growth, Montrusco Bolton now serves a global clientele thanks to solid and lasting relationships.

As part of this transaction, AMG and Fonds de solidarité FTQ (the "Fonds"), long-time partners who have supported Montrusco Bolton for more than 15 years, have agreed to sell their respective interests in the firm.

"We have greatly valued our partnership with both AMG and the Fonds; our engagement over the years has enhanced our business, laying the foundation for Montrusco Bolton to enter this next stage from a position of strength," added Mr. Boulé.

The transaction closed on December 31, 2025.

About Walter Global Asset Management

Walter Global Asset Management is a globally diversified private equity firm that delivers development capital and strategic expertise to high-potential investment managers, as well as financial services and wealth management firms operating in the asset management industry. Launched in 2019 by a team of industry veterans, Walter GAM employs an approach based on true partnerships. Walter GAM is part of Walter Capital Management, an asset management firm providing high-performance, diversified investment solutions in public and private markets.

www.walter-gam.com

About Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. is an independent Canadian asset management firm dedicated to delivering long-term, risk-adjusted performance with quality service and governance. Headquartered in Montreal, the firm has an entrepreneurial culture with long-term strategic partners, a robust infrastructure, and sound governance, as well as a diversified investment offering. The company is privately owned and serves institutional clients in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia.

www.montruscobolton.com

