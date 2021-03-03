"Bonnefield's strong team has driven phenomenal growth over the past decade, to reach nearly one billion dollars of assets under management currently," said Walter GAM Chief Executive Officer and founding partner Sylvain Brosseau. "This asset class is increasingly attractive to institutional and private investors, which puts Bonnefield in a strong position when it comes to growing its portfolio of Canadian farmland and expanding its offering to farmers and investors through the development of additional innovative investment strategies."

Bonnefield's agricultural funds are particularly appealing in light of today's heightened stock market volatility and low fixed income yields. Farmland represents a high-quality, in-demand asset class that offers stable, uncorrelated returns while serving as an effective hedge against inflation. Bonnefield is therefore extremely well positioned with an asset class in growing demand.

Founded in 2009, Bonnefield has grown roots coast to coast as the foremost provider of land-lease financing for farmers in Canada. The firm, whose agricultural investments are built on sale-leaseback agreements with farmers, is a leader in responsible, sustainable investment.

Through this transaction, Bonnefield will remain independently operated by its existing management team, whose alignment will be further improved as they will also be acquiring an increased stake in Bonnefield, with the objective of continuing to grow employee ownership over time. In addition, the management team will have access to the expertise provided by Walter GAM to help it leverage its leading position to boost growth and achieve its full potential.

"In Walter GAM, Bonnefield has found an ideal partner to help us achieve our long-term vision for our company," said Bonnefield President and CEO Tom Eisenhauer. "In addition, Bonnefield should benefit from Walter Global Asset Management's multifaceted support through its next ambitious stage of growth, while creating with this transaction a true win-win situation for all of our stakeholders."

This transaction will provide Canadian farmers with greater access to capital, both with Bonnefield's existing farmland purchase and lease offerings, as well as through an expanded set of future product offerings that will help farmers grow, transition and reduce financial risk in their businesses. Canadian agriculture will also benefit from having Bonnefield continue as an active, growing participant in the sector, dedicated to protecting farmland for farming and to enhancing the sustainability of Canadian agriculture over the long term.

"It has been a privilege participating in the creation of Canada's largest, most successful farmland investment company that has protected farmland while helping Canadian farm families. It has been an extremely fulfilling venture and we wish Bonnefield and Walter GAM all the best in taking Bonnefield to new heights," said Jan Kaminski, President of Colonnade Investments and co-founder of Bonnefield.

About Walter Global Asset Management

Launched in 2018, Walter Global Asset Management is an internationally diversified private equity platform that provides development capital and strategic expertise to exceptional asset management firms, as well as to industry distributors and service providers, with an approach that allows them to be true partners. Walter Global Asset Management is part of Walter Financial, the investment unit of the Walter Group, a business ecosystem that has been flourishing for nearly 70 years. www.walter–gam.com

About Bonnefield Financial Inc.

Bonnefield is the foremost provider of land-lease financing for farmers in Canada. Bonnefield is dedicated to preserving farmland for farming, and the firm partners with growth-oriented farmers to provide farmland leasing solutions to help them grow, reduce debt, and finance retirement and succession. The firm's investors are individuals and institutional investors who are committed to the long–term future of Canadian agriculture. www.bonnefield.com

SOURCE Walter Global Asset Management

For further information: Walter Global Asset Management: Amélie Plante, DDMG Communications, 514-975-9425, [email protected]; Bonnefield Financial Inc.: Andrea Gruza, 416-309-4487, [email protected]