WALOVI's International Cans Make Global Debut, Ushering in a New Era of Eastern Natural Plant Beverages

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- On August 18, the grand global launch ceremony for WALOVI's international cans, themed "China's Wanglaoji, World's WALOVI," was held in Shanghai. Making a significant brand upgrade, Wanglaoji aims to redefine global beverage consumption with a unified global image and products tailored to diverse demands. At the event, four international can products were unveiled: Classic (Ruby Roselle can), No-sugar (Dawn Orange can), Plain (Golden Glaze can), and Bubble (Misty Blue can). These products not only incorporate Eastern color aesthetics into their packaging design but also blend traditional Eastern herbal wisdom with contemporary trends like sugar-free and sparkling formulations. Comprehensively epitomizes the value, origin, and vivid represented by WALOVI.

Mr. Ye Jizeng, Vice General Manager of Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry Co., Ltd., highlighted two major trends in the global beverage market: the rise of healthy and natural beverages, and the growing demand for low-sugar/sugar-free options. He emphasized that as an original Chinese beverage with a 197-year history, WALOVI remains committed to natural ingredients and health-oriented principles. Over the next three years, WALOVI plans to build multiple overseas markets with sales exceeding RMB 100 million each.

"We will establish model markets for deep distribution and brand building. Today's launch is a strategic milestone in our global blueprint, with systematic preparations across product development, brand enhancement, channel expansion, and supply chain optimization. WALOVI will make the world believe that: Natural is the direction of flavor, healthy offers choice of good tasting."

According to Frost & Sullivan, WALOVI has ranked first in global plant beverage sales for five consecutive years. Domestically, it holds nearly 50% of the plant drink market share. Over the past decade, the brand's overseas market presence has expanded 6.5-fold, with an annual compound growth rate exceeding 25%.

At the event, Wanglaoji signed agreements with the first batch of partners of WALOVI, including Meituan Delivery, Eleme, Dianping, Ocean Engine, and Jiaye Trading Canada Corp. The new WALOVI products will soon be available across Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, and Oceania.

Through its systematic Product-Channel-Brand-Culture (PCBC) global strategy, Wanglaoji is committed to offering sustainable and healthy choices to the world with its natural Eastern plant beverages. With WALOVI, the brand aims to reshape the global beverage landscape, offering healthier alternatives and fostering cultural exchange through consumption.

SOURCE Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry Co., Ltd.

Zhefu Xu, [email protected]