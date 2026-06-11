WALKER LANE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES UPDATE IN AUDIT, PREPARATION OF 2025 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CLARIFICATION ON RELATED PRESS RELEASES

TSX-V: WLR

Frankfurt: 6YL

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR) (Frankfurt: ZM5P) ("WLR" or the "Company") is issuing clarification of its disclosure relating to its ongoing audit and preparation of its 2025 financial statement. This clarification is as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The Company wishes to retract and clarify the statement included in its news release dated January 19, 2026: "The Company's anticipated failure to file the Required Filings by the Filing Deadline is due to recently mandated changes to the presentation of certain investments in its financial statements, requiring part of the already completed audit work to be redone." The Company confirms that there were no mandated changes to the presentation of its investments. Rather, the Company had substantially completed the preparation of its financial information in advance of the audit process. The delay in filing was primarily attributable to outstanding fee matters with its predecessor auditor, Manning Elliott. The Company devoted significant time and effort during March and April 2026 to resolving these matters. References in prior disclosures -- including "discussions with its auditor" (news release dated March 25, 2026) and "Management is actively working with its auditor" (news release dated April 9, 2026) -- were intended to describe efforts to resolve these outstanding fee issues. These statements should not be interpreted as indicating that the predecessor auditor had commenced audit work for the Company's financial year ended September 30, 2025. For greater certainty, the predecessor auditor did not perform any audit procedures or otherwise participate in the audit of the Company's financial statements for that period.

Following the resolution of the fee matter, the Company appointed the Successor Auditor, Davidson and Co., to conduct the audit for the year ended September 30, 2025, as disclosed in its news release dated May 4, 2026.

About Walker Lane Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the exploration of high-grade gold, silver and polymetallic deposits in the Walker Lane Gold Trend District in Nevada and the Rancheria Silver District in Yukon/B.C. The Company is working to position itself to finance proposed exploration programs to further advance its exploration portfolio of high-grade gold and silver prospects.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kevin Brewer

President, CEO and Director

Walker Lane Resources Ltd.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "project," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, and in this news release include statements respecting the receipt of TSXV approval, completion of the Private Placement, and the Company's plans for the use of the proceeds of the Private Placement. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Walker Lane Resources Ltd

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries: Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc. (Hons), Dip. Mine Eng., Tel: (709) 327 8013, Email: [email protected], Address: Suite 1600-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2