WALKER LANE RESOURCES PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS CURRENT CEASE TRADE ORDER AND PENDING PERMITS FOR ITS PROJECTS IN YUKON AND BRITISH COLUMBIA

TSX-V: WLR

Frankfurt: 6YL

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR) (Frankfurt: 6YL) (the "Company") announces that the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") grated on January 29, 2026 by the BC Securities Commission ("BCSC"), as principal regulator for the Company, has now expired and the BCSC has issued a failure-to-file case trade order (the "FFCTO") to the Company under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders In Multiple Jurisdictions, prohibiting the trading in or the purchasing of any securities of the Company by any person or company in Canada, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), except in accordance with the following conditions: a beneficial securityholder of the Company who is not, and was not at the date of the FFCTO an insider or control person of the Company, may sell securities of the Company acquired before the date of March 31, 2026 if both of the following apply: (a) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization; and (b) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

An FFCTO was issued on April 1, 2026 which has resulted in a halt of trading of the Company's common shares. This was as a result of the Company being unable to file the Company's annual audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2025, management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025 and the related annual filings (the "Annual Filings"); and the interim financial report for the period ended December 31, 2025, management's discussion and analysis for the periods ended December 31, 2025, and interim related filings (the "Interim Filings" and with the Annual Filings, the "Required Filings") before the end of the deadline of the Management Cease and Trade Order. The current Cease Trade Order is a requirement of the regulatory process but the Company

The delay in completing the Required Filings before the end o the MCTO was due to the Company strategically delaying a financing until it was properly positioned to do so. In particular, the Company desired to complete its Mineral Resource Estimate on the Silver Hart Project and had also hoped permitting of its Silver Hart and Amy Projects would have been completed before it proceeded with a financing. The MRE was finished but the permits are still pending so the Company proceeded with a financing that has positioned the Company financially to now complete the Financial statements and other required filings in short order. The Company is frustrated that permitting of its projects in Yukon and British Columbia has been considerably slower that previous permitting efforts in both jurisdictions. The Yukon permit has exceeded over 850 days of reviews by YESAB, Yukon and First Nations which is deemed quite unacceptable by the Company for what is in actuality a review of a previous permit on a project that has been subjected to exploration for more then four decades. After recent discussions with officials from both jurisdictions the Company is now hopeful that both permits will be released in the near future but stresses that at a time when provinces and Canada are supposed to be improving regulatory processes and project timelines for exploration permits they are actually worsening.

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO noted that "In over 35 years of working in this industry I have never experienced a straightforward exploration permit application to take over 850 days as has been the case for our Silver Hart Project in Yukon. This is totally unacceptable. Governments appear to be oblivious to the impacts of permit delays it has on companies like WLR that are trying to finance operations in challenging market times. Despite high commodity process, companies like WLT that are trying to advance early-stage exploration projects are having considerable difficulty attracting investment, and extensive delays in permitting simply are not helping matters. The stated intent of our political leaders in Canada to improve project timelines is not materializing at the working level despite significant advocacy by our industry associations. Some provinces have clearly worked to improve their regulatory regimes and we remain hopeful that eventually improvements will happen where we are operating."

The Company currently anticipates completing and filing the Annual Filings on or before the end of May and is hopeful that the annual Filings can actually be completed before that time. Management is actively working with its auditor to complete the Required Filings as soon as possible to facilitate the reinstatement of trading in the Company's common shares on the TSXV and will provide updates as further information becomes available.

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO noted, "We are working hard to minimize the time we will have a Cease Trade Order ("CTO") imposed on our Company. We are proceeding with the completion of the financial statements and that will resolve the current situation. The Company's assets comprise of a number of highly prospective high grade gold and silver projects that are early-stage generative projects. We need the market to understand this opportunity to generate significant shareholder value by getting a drill but turning on our projects. So once the CTO is lifted we plan to pursue financing to support drilling and other exploration efforts that will serve to advance Silver Hart to near term development and result in a major discovery on our Amy Project. We will finally be able to once again pursue capital from institutional funds, HNW's and other new capital sources. We also hope that our shareholders will again support our corporate vision. The Board and I look forward to working with you all again now we are resolving theis last hurdle."

About Walker Lane Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the exploration of highgrade gold, silver and polymetallic deposits in the Walker Lane Gold Trend District in Nevada and the Rancheria Silver District in Yukon/B.C. and other property assets in Yukon. The Company intends to initiate an aggressive exploration program to advance its projects through drilling programs with the aim of achieving resource definition in the near future.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kevin Brewer

President, CEO and Director Walker

Lane Resources Ltd.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute "forward looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). The use of words such as "anticipates", "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forwardlooking statements in this news release include statements regarding the application for the MCTO and the completion of the Required Filings and the timing thereof. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Walker Lane Resources Ltd

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries: Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc. (Hons), Dip. Mine Eng., Tel: +52 669 198 8503, Email: [email protected], Address: Suite 1600-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2