WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

TSX-V: WLR

Frankfurt: 6YL

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR) (Frankfurt: 6YL) (the "Company") announces that the Company continues to work diligently toward the completion and filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Required Filings"). The Company is actively working on various strategies that they expect will resolve the preparation of the Required Filings as quickly as possible.

The Required Filings are due to be filed by March 30, 2025. In connection with the anticipated delays in making the Required Filings, the Company made an application for a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") under NP 12-203 to the BC Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, and the MCTO was issued on January 29, 2026. The MCTO restricts all trading by the Company's CEO and CFO in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect. The MCTO does not affect the ability of persons who are not directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade their securities. The MCTO will remain in effect until the Required Filings are filed or until it is revoked or varied.

The Company expects to proceed with the filing of its interim first-quarter financial statements shortly after the Required Filings have been completed and submitted.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines described in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release until it meets the Required Filings requirement. The Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding and the Company has no material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kevin Brewer

President, CEO and Director

Walker Lane Resources Ltd.

Forward Looking Statements

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries: Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc. (Hons), Dip. Mine Eng., Tel: (709) 327 8013, Email: [email protected], Address: Suite 1600-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2