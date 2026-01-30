WALKER LANE ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER APPLICATION

TSX-V: WLR

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR) (Frankfurt: 6YL) (the "Company") announces that it has made an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission to approve a temporary management case trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO, if made, will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by the directors and officers of the Company until such time as the Required Filings (defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted.

The Company is unable to file its audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2025, and the related management's discussion and analysis and Form 52-109FV1 CEO and CFO certifications of annual filings for this period (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the January 28, 2026 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

The Company has submitted its application for an MCTO which has been approved. While the MCTO is in effect, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade freely in the Company's listed shares. However, the MCTO will prohibit the Company's chief executive officer/president and interim chief financial officer from trading securities of the Company for so long as the Required Filings are not filed. If granted, the MCTO will be in effect until the Required Filings are filed.

The Company's anticipated failure to file the Required Filings by the Filing Deadline is due to the company strategically delaying a financing until it was properly positioned to do so. All issues have been resolved and the Company now intends to implement a financing in the very near future. This implementation plan will ultimately also result in resolving the preparation of audited financial statements for 2025. Unfortunately the additional time required to complete such things as the recent filing of an MRE for the Silver Hart Project and other activities delayed the financing and ultimately impacted the scheduled completion of the audit beyond the Filing Deadline. The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Required Filings on or before March 30, 2026.

The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed. The Company will provide updates as further information relating to the Required Filings becomes available. The Company intends to satisfy the provision of the alternative information guidelines set out in sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 as long as the Required Filings are outstanding.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the exploration of high-grade gold, silver and polymetallic deposits in the Walker Lane Gold Trend District in Nevada and the Rancheria Silver District in Yukon/B.C. and other property assets in Yukon. The Company intends to initiate an aggressive exploration program to advance its projects through drilling programs with the aim of achieving resource definition in the near future.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute "forward looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). The use of words such as "anticipates", "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the application for the MCTO and the completion of the Required Filings and the timing thereof. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

