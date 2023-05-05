TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 7, 2023 have been elected as directors of Wajax. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held on May 2, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

On a vote conducted by ballot, each of the following eleven (11) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Wajax:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Leslie Abi-karam 9,900,064 98.78 % 122,088 1.22 % Thomas M. Alford 9,745,057 97.23 % 277,795 2.77 % Edward M. Barrett 9,571,166 95.49 % 451,686 4.51 % Douglas A. Carty 9,521,781 95.00 % 501,071 5.00 % Sylvia D. Chrominska 9,899,773 98.77 % 123,079 1.23 % A. Jane Craighead 9,907,553 98.85 % 115,299 1.15 % Ignacy P. Domagalski 9,590,120 95.68 % 432,732 4.32 % David G. Smith 9,911,254 98.89 % 111,598 1.11 % Elizabeth A. Summers 9,912,948 98.90 % 109,904 1.10 % Alexander S. Taylor 9,530,193 95.08 % 492,659 4.92 % Susan Uthayakumar 9,682,439 96.60 % 340,413 3.40 %



The Corporation also announced that David G. Smith and Elizabeth A. Summers have each been appointed to the Audit and Human Resources and Compensation Committees of the board, and that A. Jane Craighead has been appointed chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of the board.

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

SOURCE Wajax Corporation

For further information: Ignacy (Iggy) Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]; Stuart Auld, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected], Telephone #: (905) 212-3300