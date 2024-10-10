W NETWORK UNWRAPS HOLIDAY MAGIC WITH HALLMARK CHANNEL'S COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS FEATURING OVER 40 PREMIERES

In a Festive First, This Year's Event Includes New Limited Series With Finding Mr. Christmas and Holidazed

The Seasonal Stunt Stars Hallmark Channel Fan-Favourites Including Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Brittany Bristow, Janel Parrish, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Wes Brown

Plus, Comedy Stars Bring Good Cheer with Angela Kinsey, John C. McGinley, Nichole Sakura, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Diedrich Bader, Lucille Soong, Maggie Lawson and More

Streams of Tinsel, Holly and Over 200 Hours of Hallmark Channel Holiday Titles on W Network Available On STACKTV

W Network is Making Spirits Bright with a National Free Preview From November 1 to November 30

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's official home for the holidays, W Network, is presenting its most-anticipated annual tradition, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas. This beloved event kicks off on Friday, October 18, featuring 10 weeks of back-to-back holiday movies every day, along with a jingle-packed schedule of all-new exclusive movie premieres and three festive series. Plus, for even more yuletide tales, W Network will be available on National Free Preview from November 1 to November 30. Please check local listings for additional information.

"Corus continues to deliver the spirit of the season to Canadians through heartwarming, feel-good stories, reinforcing W Network as the home for holiday entertainment," said Jennifer Abrams, SVP, Programming and Multiplatform, Corus Entertainment. "Through our long-standing partnership with Hallmark Channel, we're honoured to bring the gift of festive movies – and for the first time ever, limited series – right to our viewers' fingertips, offering more than 200 hours of holiday joy available to stream on STACKTV."

Last year, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on W Network reached nearly 10 million Canadians*, with the annual holiday event consistently placing W Network as the #1 entertainment specialty station among A25-54 and F25-54 – **more than doubling the network's audience compared to the previous Fall weeks.***

In a Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas first, W Network is welcoming two new limited series. Among them is Finding Mr. Christmas, hosted by Jonathan Bennett and featuring Melissa Peterman as lead judge. This highly anticipated reality competition show kicks off with a two-hour premiere and places 10 handsome Hallmark hunk hopefuls against each other in a series of festive challenges, as they face-off in various feats in their quest to prove why they have the most heart, talent, authenticity and charisma to be the next Hallmark superstar. The winner will make his debut this year in the Hallmark Channel original movie Happy Howlidays opposite Jessica Lowndes.

Then, Holidazed is an eight-episode series following six families from different backgrounds, cultures and generations, all living on the same cul-de-sac, as they gather for the holiday season. During a time when emotions are amplified, each family comes together to celebrate their unique, rich traditions and navigate family eccentricities that ultimately help them discover what they do have in common: LOVE in all its different forms.

Additionally, W Network is excited to present Mistletoe Murders, from Lionsgate Canada and Headspinner Productions based on the Audible global hit podcast of the same name. Created by Ken Cuperus, Mistletoe Murders follows Emily Lane (Sarah Drew), the outwardly friendly, and optimistic shop owner of a charming year-round Christmas-themed store, Under the Mistletoe. However, her inner voice reveals a sardonic sense of humor, cunning intellect, and keen eye for details most people would miss…because Emily has a big secret. Residing in the quaint tourist town of Fletcher's Grove, Emily finds herself compelled to investigate not-so-quaint local murders. And when Emily begins her personal investigations, Detective Sam Wilner (Peter Mooney), a smart and attractive local cop – with a crush on Emily that is not completely unrequited – begins to wonder if there's more to Emily than meets the eye.

Viewers will see 'snow' many Hallmark Channel faces returning home for the holidays in brand new movies and series including Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Erin Krakow, Janel Parrish, Jessica Lowndes, Corey Sevier, Brittany Bristow, Will Kemp, Chris McNally, Sarah Drew, Kevin McGarry, Christopher Russell, Erin Cahill, Meghan Ory, Kim Matula, Lyndsy Fonseca, Nikki Deloach, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Stacey Farber, Andrew Walker, Wes Brown, Erica Cerra, Kristoffer Polaha, Benjamin Ayres, Evan Roderick, Daniella Monet, Carlo Marks, Rachel Skarsten, Katie Findlay, Ginna Claire Mason, Warren Christie, Holland Roden, Tammin Sursok, Brant Daugherty and more.

Plus this year, treasured comedy stars bring more joy to Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, welcoming Angela Kinsey (The Office) in Confessions of a Christmas Letter, Nichole Sakura (Superstore) in The Finnish Line, John C. McGinley (Scrubs) and Lucille Soong (Fresh Off the Boat) in Holidazed, Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) and Christine Ebersole (Bob Hearts Abishola) in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, Emily Arlook (Grown-ish) in Leah's Perfect Gift; Mallory Jansen (Galavant) in All I Need for Christmas, Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) and Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) in Holiday Mismatch and Maggie Lawson (Psych) in Sugarplummed.

From Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Lionsgate Canada, W Network's schedule of festive flicks and series features an impressive 27 Canadian productions. Please find W Network's 2024 movie premiere schedule below and for more information, please visit W Network social accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

'Twas the Date Before Christmas* – Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Amy Groening and Robert Buckley

Holiday Crashers – Saturday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniella Monet, Chris McNally and Jag Bal

Scouting for Christmas* – Sunday, October 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Carlo Marks and Marci T. House

Abracadabra and a Christmas Miracle* – Friday, October 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Emilie Ullerup, Simon Philips and Chris Violette

The Christmas Break – Friday, October 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Justin Long, India Mullen and Tom Moran

The Christmas Charade* – Saturday, October 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier

The 5-Year Christmas Party* – Sunday, October 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Katie Findlay and Jordan Fisher

My Sweet Austrian Holiday* – Thursday, October 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Brittany Bristow and Will Kemp

A Carol for Two – Friday, November 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Ginna Claire Mason, Jordan Litz and Charlotte D'Amboise

Our Holiday Story* – Saturday, November 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie

Holiday Mismatch* – Sunday, November 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick

Finding Mr. Christmas – Begins Wednesday, November 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman

Five Gold Rings – Thursday, November 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Holland Roden and Nolan Gerard Funk

Trivia at St. Nick's – Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty

Santa Tell Me – Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell and Kurt Szarka

'Tis the Season to Be Irish – Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Fiona Gubelmann and Eoin Macken

A Reason for the Season* – Thursday, November 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Taylor Cole and Kevin McGarry

Christmas with the Singhs* – Friday, November 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Anuja Joshi and Benjamin Hollingsworth

Jingle Bell Run* – Saturday, November 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker

Confessions of a Christmas Letter* – Sunday, November 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Angela Kinsey and Alec Santos, with a cameo by Brian Baumgartner

Mistletoe Murders* –The all-new six-episode series begins Monday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT Starring Sarah Drew, Peter Mooney, Sierra Marilyn Riley, Jean Yoon, Lara Amersey, Kylee Evans, David Hewlett with guest stars Tom Cavanagh, Jake Epstein and Steven Lund

Holidazed – Begins Tuesday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Erin Cahill, Ian Harding and Noemi Gonzalez, Lucille Soong, Osric Chau, Rachelle Lafevre,

Lindy Booth, Dennis Haysbert, Loretta Devine, Ser'Darius Blain, Holland Roden, John C. McGinley and Virginia Madsen

A Novel Noel* – Thursday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Julie Gonzalo and Brendan Penny

Christmas on Call – Friday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Sara Canning and Ser'Darius Blain, with a cameo by Donna Kelce

Three Wiser Men and a Boy* – Saturday, November 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin

To Have and to Holiday – Sunday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Madeleine Arthur, Robert Bazzocchi and Eric Close

Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle* – Thursday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Rachel Boston, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tanner Novlan, Matthew James Dowden and Max Lloyd-Jones

Deck the Walls – Friday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Ashley Greene, Wes Brown and Danny Pellegrino

Believe in Christmas* – Saturday, November 30 at 6 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Meghan Ory and John Reardon

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story – Saturday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Hunter King, Tyler Hynes, Ed Begley Jr., Richard Riehle, Diedrich Bader, Christine Ebersole, Megyn Price; cameos by Donna Kelce, Jenna Bush Hager, Coach Andy Reid; and players Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire and George Karlaftis

The Finnish Line – Sunday, December 1 at 6 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Kim Matula, Beau Mirchoff and Nichole Sakura

The Christmas Quest – Sunday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha

A Dance in the Snow* – Thursday, December 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Erica Cerra, Mark Ghanimé, Vanessa Burghardt and Dorian Giordano

Private Princess Christmas* – Friday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Ali Skovbye, Derek Klena and Erica Durance

Sugarplummed – Saturday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Maggie Lawson and Janel Parrish

Leah's Perfect Gift* – Sunday, December 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Emily Arlook, Evan Roderick and Barbara Niven

All I Need for Christmas* – Thursday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Mallory Jansen and Dan Jeannotte

Hanukkah on the Rocks* – Friday, December 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Stacey Farber, Daren Kagasoff and Marc Summers

The Santa Class* – Saturday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Benjamin Ayres

Following Yonder Star – Sunday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Brooke D'Orsay and John Brotherton

Trading Up Christmas* – Thursday, December 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Italia Ricci and Michael Xavier

Christmas Under the Lights* – Friday, December 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Heather Hemmens and Marco Grazzini

Happy Howlidays* – Saturday, December 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Jessica Lowndes, opposite the to-be-announced winner of Finding Mr. Christmas

North by North Pole: A Dial S Mystery* – Sunday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Abby Ross, Joey Scarpellino and Andrea Reindel

*Canadian production

W Network can be streamed via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, Fubo, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel.

*Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, CTC 2023 (Nov 1 – Dec 31/23), Ind. 2+, CumRch(000), W Network

**Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, CTC 2023 (Nov 1 – Dec 31/23), A25-54/F25-54, AMA(000), CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports, Mo-Su 2a-2a

***Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, CTC 2023 (Nov 1 – Dec 31/23) vs. Previous Fall Weeks (Aug 28 – Oct 31/23), A25-54/F25-54, AMA(000), Mo-Su 2a-2a, W Network

W Network is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 32 specialty television services, 35 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network and Home Network (launching soon), The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is also the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator, producer and distributor through Corus Studios and Nelvana. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About W Network

Watched by over 8 million viewers on average monthly, W Network is the home of exceptional storytelling, compelling characters and meaningful relationships. Through premium dramatic series, exclusive Hallmark Channel seasonal stunts and movies, W celebrates courageous journeys, fearless determination and the special moments that bring people together, to provide a welcome escape from the every day. To learn more, visit www.wnetwork.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 16 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Flavour Network and Home Network (launching soon), W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior are available to stream on STACKTV live and on demand with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

