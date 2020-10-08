W Network Gives the Gift of Canada's Favourite Holiday Tradition with Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, Beginning November 1

The Most-Watched Annual Celebration Delivers an Incredible 39 New Exclusive Premieres This Year

Two-Month Event Features 10 Consecutive Nights of Premieres for the First Time Ever, Beginning November 20

Popular Hallmark Channel Holiday Movie Stars, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Autumn Reeser, Tamera Mowry, Bethany Joy Lenz, Sam Page, and More Return This Year

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - In a year when we could all use a little more cheer, Corus Entertainment's W Network is thrilled to announce the dashing lineup of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Countdown to Christmas. Kicking off with a special early premiere on Saturday, October 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET, the merry fan-favourite event is running from November 1 until January 1, 2021 with new original premieres every Saturday and Sunday. Building off tremendous success from the past two years, the celebrated annual tradition is delivering more exclusive premieres than ever before, with 39 brand-new titles. Plus, for the first time ever, W Network is presenting ten days of non-stop winter movie magic with premieres every night from Friday, November 20 until Sunday, November 29.

"W Network continues to be Canada's official home for the holidays with familiar faces and uplifting, feel-good stories," said Daniel Eves, Senior Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Canadians can't get enough of Hallmark Channel's signature programming and we're overjoyed to give viewers even more hours of never-before-seen lighthearted entertainment to help celebrate the season and the end of the year."

Since the establishment of W Network's partnership with Hallmark Channel in 2018, W Network shines year after year as the #1 specialty network in Canada throughout the programming event's run. Last year, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas helped rank W Network as the #1 specialty station overall with Women 25-54 and placed W Network above conventional networks with Women 25-54 on weekends.

This year's sparkling schedule is also decorated with homegrown Canadian industry talent both in front of and behind the camera from original content deals Corus has with Canadian producers. Some Canadian titles include Love, Lights, Hanukkah! (Mick Mackay), Starring Christmas (Champlain Media), Heart of the Holidays (Vortex), and Jingle Bell Bride, among others.

For viewers to further engage with the festive films, W Network's Movie Date continues with new episodes. Each episode is comprised of three themed content segments as various guest hosts from within the Corus family enjoy delicious snacks and engaging conversation. W Network's Movie Date will complement the upcoming slate of holiday movies and continue to serve as an extension of W Network content year-round.

See below for the full list of heartwarming movies to get cozy with this season. Viewers can also stream all 39 premieres, and more, live and on demand through STACKTV.

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses, starring Jill Wagner ( Teen Wolf ) and Matthew Davis ( Legally Blonde )





starring ( ) and ( ) Chateau Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson ( The Royals ) and Luke Macfarlane ( Killjoys )





starring ( ) and ( ) On The 12 th Date of Christmas, starring Mallory Jensen ( Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) and Tyler Hynes ( Letterkenny )





starring ( ) and ( ) Jingle Bell Bride , starring Julie Gonzalo ( Supergirl ) and Ronnie Rowe, Jr. ( Star Trek: Discovery )





starring ( ) and ( ) One Royal Holiday , starring Laura Osnes ( A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical ), Aaron Tveit ( Graceland ), Victoria Clark ( Almost Family ) and Krystal Joy Brown ( Victor Crowley )





starring ( ), ( ), ( ) and ( ) Cranberry Christmas, starring Nikki DeLoach ( Love & Other Drugs ) and Benjamin Ayres ( Saving Hope )





starring ( ) and ( ) Christmas Tree Lane, starring Alicia Witt ( 88 Minutes ), Andrew Walker ( Steel Toes ) and Drake Hogestyn ( Days of Our Lives )





starring ( ), ( ) and ( ) Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, starring Ashley Williams ( How I Met Your Mother ) and Niall Matter ( The Predator )





starring ( ) and ( ) Holly & Ivy, starring Janel Parrish ( Pretty Little Liars ), Jeremy Jordan ( Supergirl ) and Marisol Nichols ( Riverdale )





starring ( ), ( ) and ( ) The Christmas Ring, starring Nazneen Contractor ( Roman J. Israel, Esq. ) and David Alpay ( Ararat )





starring Nazneen Contractor ( ) and ( ) The Christmas Bow, starring Lucia Micarelli ( The 5 th Wave ) and Michael Rady ( The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants )





starring ( ) and ( ) Christmas on Wheels, starring Tiya Sircar ( The Good Place ) and Michael Xavier ( Shazam! )





starring Tiya Sircar ( ) and ( ) Christmas with the Darlings, starring Katrina Law ( Arrow ) and Carlo Marks ( Smallville )





starring ( ) and ( ) Christmas in Vienna , starring Sarah Drew ( Grey's Anatomy ) and Brennan Elliott ( UnREAL )





starring ( ) and ( ) The Christmas Doctor, starring Holly Robinson Peete ( 21 Jump Street ) and Adrian Holmes ( 19-2 )





starring ( ) and ( ) A Little Christmas Charm, starring Ashley Greene ( Twilight ) and Brendan Penny ( The A-Team )





starring ( ) ( ) Heart of the Holidays, starring Vanessa Lengies ( Stick It ) and Corey Sevier ( Immortals )





starring ( ) and ( ) A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn , starring Rochelle Aytes ( Trick r' Treat ) and Mark Taylor ( Saving Grace )





starring ( ) and ( ) A Bright and Merry Christmas, starring Alison Sweeney ( Days of Our Lives ) and Marc Blucas ( Knight and Day )





starring ( ) and ( ) A Starlight Christmas, starring Kimberley Sustad ( Travelers ) and Paul Campbell ( Battlestar Gallactica )





starring ( ) and ( ) Five Star Christmas , starring Bethany Joy Lenz ( One Tree Hill ) and Victor Webster ( Continuum )





starring ( ) and ( ) Christmas Waltz, starring Lacey Chabert ( Mean Girls ) and Will Kemp ( Reign )





starring ( ) and ( ) A Nashville Christmas Carol, starring Jessy Schram ( Unstoppable ), Wes Brown ( We Are Marshall ), Wynonna Judd , Kix Brooks , Kimberley Williams-Paisley , Sara Evans , RaeLynn





starring ( ), ( ), , , , , RaeLynn Angel Tree , starring Jill Wagner ( Teen Wolf ), Lucas Bryant ( The Vow )





starring ( ), ( ) USS Christmas, starring Jen Lilley ( Days of Our Lives ), Trevor Donovan ( 90210) , Barbara Niven ( Chesapeake Shores )





starring ( ), ( , ( ) A Timeless Christmas, starring Erin Cahill ( Cut to the Chase ) and Ryan Paevey ( General Hospital )





starring ( ) and ( ) The Christmas House, starring Robert Buckley ( 666 Park Avenue ), Ana Ayora ( Captain Marvel ), Jonathan Bennett ( Mean Girls ), Sharon Lawrence ( NYPD Blue ) and Treat Williams ( Hair )





starring ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) and Treat Williams ( ) Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, starring Holly Robinson Peete ( 21 Jump Street ) and Rukiya Bernard ( Van Helsing )





starring ( ) and ( ) Christmas She Wrote, starring Danica McKellar ( The Wonder Years ) and Dylan Neal ( Fifty Shades of Grey )





starring ( ) and ( ) Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, starring Lacey Chabert ( Mean Girls ) and Stephen Huszar ( Faces in the Crowd )





starring ( ) and ( ) A Glenbrooke Christmas, starring Autumn Reeser ( The O.C. ) and Antonio Cupo ( Bomb Girls )





starring ( ) and ( ) A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances, starring Brooke D'Orsay ( Royal Pains ) and Sam Page ( The Bold Type )





starring Brooke D'Orsay ( ) and ( ) Inn for Christmas, starring Jonna Walsh ( Couples Retreat ) and Jesse Hutch ( Project Blue Book )





starring ( ) and ( ) Christmas Comes Twice, starring Tamera Mowry ( Sister, Sister ) and Michael Xavier ( Shazam! )





starring ( ) and ( ) A Christmas Carousel, starring Rachel Boston ( 500 Days of Summer ) and Neal Bledsoe ( The Man in the High Castle )





starring ( ) and ( ) Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, starring Mia Kirshner ( The Black Dahlia ), Ben Savage ( Boy Meets World ) and Marilu Henner ( L.A. Story )





starring ( ), ( ) and ( ) Starring Christmas, starring Tori Anderson ( Killjoys ) and Victor Zinck Jr ( Motive )





starring ( ) and ( ) Project Christmas Wish , starring Amanda Schull ( Love, Once and Always ) and Travis Van Winkle ( Christmas Getaway )





, starring ( ) and ( ) Meet Me at Christmas, starring Catherine Bell (Good Witch) and Mark Deklin ( Lone Star )

For the most up-to-date schedule and for more information about this year's movies, visit wnetwork.com and download the Holiday Movie Premiere Checklist.

W Network is available on National Free Preview from November 1 to December 13. Please check local listings for additional information.

W Network can be streamed on the new Global TV App, available now on iOS, Android, Chromecast and at watch.globaltv.com, and via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, 2018:Nov 1/18 – Jan 1/19, 2019:Nov 1/19 – Jan 1/20, F25-54, AMA(000), M-SU 2a-2a, CDN COM ENG SPEC //Rank on weekends based on Sa-Su 2a-2a, CDN COM ENG CONV + SPEC

W Network is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

ABOUT HALLMARK CHANNEL

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Crown Media Family Networks' flagship 24-hour cable television network. As the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. The network features an ambitious lineup of original content, including movies; scripted primetime series; annual pet specials including, "Kitten Bowl" and "American Rescue Dog Show"; and a daily, two-hour lifestyle show, "Home & Family." Additionally, Hallmark Channel is the exclusive home to world premiere presentations of the acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame franchise. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate life's special moments, Hallmark Channel also offers annual holiday programming franchises including "Countdown to Christmas" and many other seasonal offerings. Rounding out the network's diverse slate are some of television's most beloved comedies and series, including "The Golden Girls" and "Frasier."

