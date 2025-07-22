MONTRÉAL, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - W Montréal is turning up the volume on its commitment to music, culture, and bold luxury with the launch of an exciting new collaboration: Billboard Live at W Montréal. On July 31, the hotel will host the inaugural edition of this exclusive series, headlined by Montréal's own CRi, the critically acclaimed electronic music artist known for his atmospheric soundscapes and genre-defying performances.

Music has long been one of W Hotels' core passion points—alongside Taste, Scene, Body, and Stance—each shaping how the brand curates immersive and elevated guest experiences. From W PRESENTS, the global platform spotlighting emerging talent, to local activations that blur the lines between high-design hospitality and cutting-edge performance, music is in W's DNA.

"We're thrilled to announce a bold new partnership between W Montréal and Billboard & Rolling Stone Canada—two icons at the intersection of music, culture, and lifestyle. With a powerful editorial footprint and a trusted voice in championing both emerging and established talent, Billboard and Rolling Stone Canada bring unmatched credibility and cultural relevance to this collaboration." Says Alexandre Tessier, Director of Sales and Marketing, W Montreal.

The Billboard Live series is an extension of Billboard's deep-rooted authority in music culture. As the definitive voice of the global music industry for more than a century, Billboard is known for its iconic charts, in-depth artist coverage, and culture-shaping storytelling. Its evolving platforms continue to spotlight both mainstream and emerging artists across genres—shaping the sounds and stories that move audiences around the world.

By bringing Billboard Live to W Montréal, the partnership merges two powerful tastemakers in hospitality and music. The result: a high-impact platform for discovery and celebration—one that's as editorially rich as it is emotionally resonant.

"The energy of Montréal is electric, and music is the heartbeat of it all. This collaboration with Billboard marks a new chapter for us—bringing together artists, creatives, and our guests in a way that's deeply immersive, uniquely local, and undeniably W." Said Sarah Le bars, Marketing Manager, W Montreal.

The Billboard Live at W Montréal debut will be a high-impact evening celebrating the convergence of sound, style, and innovation. Because at W Montréal, every scene has a soundtrack!

About W Montreal

Between the charm of Old Montréal and the buzz of downtown, W Montréal delivers an experience where luxury breaks free from convention. With 152 boldly designed rooms and suites—many featuring private city-view terraces—the hotel is your launch pad to everything that makes Montréal pulse.

Here, every space is designed to ignite the senses: the Living Room pulses with electrifying DJ sets, the Vinyl Bar—tucked behind a discreet door—offers a moody escape where cocktails and records spin in perfect harmony, and the Retro Gaming Box reboots your nostalgia, pixel by pixel. Craving bold flavor? Head to Tbsp., our Mediterranean-inspired restaurant where the tastes are as daring as the design. Need something? Our team is on, 24/7, with the legendary Whatever/Whenever® service.

Welcome to a hotel where every moment is its own scene. Dive into the W Montréal experience and book now https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/yulwh-w-montreal/

About Billboard Canada

Billboard Canada is the definitive source for music news, charts, and industry insights in Canada. An integral part of the global Billboard brand, it offers in-depth coverage of the Canadian music landscape, spotlighting emerging artists and trends shaping the industry.

Billboard is a global music media brand with renowned authority among artists, fans, and industry leaders. As a bilingual publication in both English and French, Billboard Canada brings this global reach to Canadian audiences, delivering top-tier reporting on music news, industry trends, and issues that resonate worldwide. Billboard powers the ultimate music destination with its definitive charts—recognized as the most comprehensive across all genres. Billboard Canada also produces premier conferences and events that unite the industry and fans alike, including Power 100, Women in Music, Billboard Live, and more, fostering real experiences and conversations that transcend borders across the global music landscape.

