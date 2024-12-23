W. Edmund Clark, C.M. to Complete Service on Thomson Reuters' Board of Directors at AGM

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), a global content and technology company, and The Woodbridge Company Limited ("Woodbridge"), Thomson Reuters' principal shareholder, today announced that after 10 years as a director, W. Edmund Clark, C.M. would complete his service on the Thomson Reuters board (the "Board") at Thomson Reuters' upcoming annual meeting of shareholders to be held in 2025 (the "AGM"). Mr. Clark has served on the Board as a representative of Woodbridge since 2015 and has actively contributed to the Board and the organization including through chairing the Human Resources Committee and serving on the Corporate Governance Committee.

Woodbridge and Thomson Reuters are currently working to identify two suitable director candidates to serve as representatives of Woodbridge who are intended to be nominated for election to the Board at the AGM.

"Ed is a phenomenal director and individual who has made his mark on Thomson Reuters", said Steve Hasker, President and CEO, Thomson Reuters. "With his passion for AI, talent and customer centricity, he has been instrumental to our growth and success and, on a personal note, he has been a trusted advisor and friend to me."

Early Warning Disclosure

This press release is being issued by Woodbridge pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"), which requires a report to be filed under Thomson Reuters' profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. Thomson Reuters' head office address is 19 Duncan St., Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3H1, Canada.

Woodbridge and Thomson Investments Limited ("TIL"), a holding company of Woodbridge, have filed on SEDAR+ an amended early warning report in compliance with NI 62-103 to disclose changes in certain material facts relating to their ownership of common shares of Thomson Reuters ("Common Shares") as a result of Mr. Clark's pending retirement.

TIL is the beneficial owner of 313,465,179 Common Shares, representing approximately 69.7% of the outstanding Common Shares. Of those Common Shares, Woodbridge is the beneficial owner of 300,508,139 Common Shares, representing approximately 66.8% of the outstanding Common Shares.

For further information, including a copy of the corresponding report filed with Canadian securities regulators, please visit www.sedarplus.com or contact The Woodbridge Company Limited, 65 Queen Street West, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2M8, Canada, Attention: Stephanie Rogoza ([email protected]), 416.364.8700.

