Thomson Reuters Advances AI Market Leadership with New Agentic AI Solutions

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI), a global content and technology company, today unveiled new agentic AI solutions purpose-built for professionals. The expanded offering introduces ONESOURCE+ - an intelligent compliance network powered by new agentic AI capabilities - alongside next-generation agentic functionality for both CoCounsel Tax, Audit and Accounting and CoCounsel Legal.

"Today we're announcing new agentic AI solutions across multiple critical business functions--something few companies can deliver," says David Wong, Chief Product Officer at Thomson Reuters. "Thomson Reuters is the only company with the complete foundation required for professional grade agentic AI--advanced reasoning models, comprehensive content, thousands of domain experts, and the trusted tools professionals already use daily. We're not just launching products, we're enabling our customers to delegate complex work, reduce manual tasks, and focus their expertise where it matters most."

Today's announcements build on Thomson Reuters momentum after launching CoCounsel Legal with Deep Research, and CoCounsel Tax, Audit and Accounting earlier this year, underscoring the company's rapid pace of innovation in delivering agentic AI solutions to customers globally.

Introducing ONESOURCE+: The AI-powered Intelligent Compliance Network

ONESOURCE+ is the only Intelligent Compliance Network that brings together tax, trade, legal, and risk solutions to help organizations drive efficiency, reduce risk, and unlock growth. ONESOURCE+ is fueled by new AI innovation including:

ONESOURCE Sales and Use Tax AI - Automates the entire sales and use tax filing process, enabling companies to generate signature-ready returns across thousands of jurisdictions while reducing preparation time by 40-60% and minimizing audit risk.

To learn more about ONESOURCE+ and other product innovation for corporate professionals, visit the news page.

CoCounsel Tax, Audit and Accounting Adds Agentic AI Capabilities for Automated Return Preparation and Audit Workflows

Thomson Reuters is further advancing the capabilities of CoCounsel Tax, Audit and Accounting with several significant AI-powered developments designed to transform tax preparation and audit workflows:

Ready to Review - By processing source documents and prior-year returns, this agentic AI tax workflow application automates U.S. 1040 Form tax return preparation, generating returns that are ready for professional review.

By processing source documents and prior-year returns, this agentic AI tax workflow application automates U.S. 1040 Form tax return preparation, generating returns that are ready for professional review. CoCounsel Document Analysis - Coming January 2026, auditors and accounting professionals will be able to automate complex audit workflows at scale. Professionals will be able to delegate client document review to this agentic AI solution, which extracts critical data for vouching and substantive testing, produces cited workpapers, and frees professionals to focus on judgment-intensive work.

Indiana-based CLH CPAs & Consultants had the opportunity to try Ready to Review and it offered transformative time savings for the firm. "Reducing return preparation time by approximately an hour on each simple 1040 is significant in terms of efficiency gains. For firms like ours, these time savings will be a game changer," says Bob Lange, Partner at CLH.

The company has also expanded CoCounsel Tax, Audit and Accounting's knowledge base to include authoritative content from AICPA, FASB, GASB, and IFRS (including sustainability standards) now integrated directly into CoCounsel's single AI-guided workflow.

To learn about other new products for tax, audit, and accounting professionals, including Audit Intelligence visit the news page.

CoCounsel Legal Introduces Next-Generation Agentic AI Capabilities for Complex Legal Workflows.

Thomson Reuters is advancing CoCounsel Legal with three new capabilities now in beta. Each is designed with a next-generation agentic framework to partner with legal professionals to accelerate legal work by:

Bulk Legal Document Review Bulk document review of up to 10,000 documents in tabular format to accelerates diligence and risk identification for M&A, litigation discovery, regulatory compliance, and other document-heavy workflows.

Customizing agentic workflows Enhancing independent planning and execution of complex, multi-step legal workflows--from analysis to document creation--using Westlaw and Practical Law content and tools. Allowing lawyers to create, save, and share customized workflow plans that combine Thomson Reuters trusted legal content and tools with firm knowledge, so practice groups can share and refine their approaches.



These new CoCounsel Legal capabilities will become available to U.S. customers in early 2026.

Across all solutions, Thomson Reuters agentic AI delivers consistent benefits: significant time savings through automation of repetitive tasks, reduced risk through transparent and audit-ready documentation, and enhanced accuracy by combining advanced AI reasoning with trusted professional-grade content. These solutions allow professionals to focus on strategic decision-making while AI handles the routine complexity.

Thomson Reuters will unveil these and other product innovations to more than 5,000 customers during their SYNERGY 2025 Conference held in Orlando, Florida between November 5-12.

For more information about recent product launches and enhancements visit the Thomson Reuters Innovation Blog.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

