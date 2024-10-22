Vyv's Innovative 405nm LED Light Technology Published in Nature--A Game-Changer in Global Food Safety & Healthcare Industries

Innovative Approach Significantly Enhances Microbe Control in Many Industries

LATHAM, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- In a novel development, Vyv's cutting-edge proprietary 405nm LED light technology has been recognized in Nature, the world's leading scientific journal. Recent research published in the rigorously peer-reviewed Nature Scientific Reports has demonstrated the efficacy of Vyv's (formerly Vital Vio) proprietary 405nm violet-blue light in inactivating a wide spectrum of bacterial microbes on food surfaces found in food processing environments without the harmful effects associated with UV light. The application of 405nm light is emerging as a powerful tool in enhancing global food safety.

Unmatched Antimicrobial Power

The study demonstrates that Vyv's proprietary 405nm LED light can effectively neutralize microbes like E. coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella Typhimurium, and Staphylococcus aureus, reducing bacterial counts by up to 6.3 log CFU on food contact surfaces and packaging materials. This unprecedented result marks a significant step forward in microbe control for the food industry, clinical environments and many more environments with germ challenges. As cited in the publication, these microbes can pose "invasive and potentially life-threatening infections". Weekly contamination headlines additionally highlight the growing issues.

The Power of Non-UV, Chemical-Free Antimicrobial LEDs

As cited in the publication, "Since 405 nm blue light has been shown not to have any long-term detrimental effect on mammalian cells, this treatment can become a useful tool for controlling microbial contamination in food processing and handling facilities without posing a risk to human health."

Vyv's 405nm light technology is a game-changer protected by 60+ patents globally and unlike traditional UV-based or chemical disinfectants, Vyv's non-UV light technology is non-toxic and residue-free, ensuring that food products remain uncompromised in quality for consumption. This breakthrough aligns perfectly with the global push for cleaner, more sustainable food processing methods.

"A Milestone Moment for New Ways to Address Germ Control"

Colleen Costello, CEO of Vyv, hailed the study as a milestone for food safety:

"This peer-reviewed publication in Nature confirms what we've always known—Vyv's technology is not just innovative, it's essential. The ability to provide continuous antimicrobial protection without chemicals is the future of food safety and germ control at large. This research not only proves the power of our 405nm LED light but positions Vyv as a leader in delivering cleaner environments for people everywhere."

A Future Without Compromise: Sustainable, Continuous, Always-On Protection

The integration of 405nm light into food processing and packaging systems offers a non-invasive, cost- effective method to enhance antimicrobial protection. This innovation is particularly significant for fresh produce, dairy products, and ready-to-eat foods, where microbial contamination poses specific challenges due to the unique environmental conditions.

Expanding Industry Applications

Already a key player in the food sector, Vyv has designed specific products for the food industry such as their linear lightbar, a linear rounded top slim design fixture which is IP69K rated, that can be used in heavy hose down industrial food processing applications.

For more information about Vyv's 405nm light technology and its applications, please visit www.Vyv.tech or contact [email protected].

About the Research

The research on 405nm light for food safety is published in Nature. For more detailed information please refer to the full article here . "Blue 405 nm LED light effectively inactivates bacterial pathogens on substrates and packaging materials used in food processing" By Chen, HY (Chen, Hanyu); Cheng, YF (Cheng, Yifan); Moraru, CI (Moraru, Carmen I.)"

About Vyv

What we can't see can materially impact the way we live our lives. Vyv's mission is to shine a light on germs, with a cleaner and more reliable solution that's better for people and the planet. Vyv's proprietary antimicrobial lighting technology is UV-free, chemical-free, and unlike other disinfection tools, is designed for continuous use in the spaces that matter most. Vyv's visible spectrum LED light, simultaneously provides high-quality illumination and always-on protection in the environments where people live, work and play. Built to continuously reduce microbial growth and keep occupied indoor environments and surfaces clean, Vyv's technology has been rigorously tested and proven effective at killing microbes.

This press release highlights the significant potential of 405nm light in revolutionizing food safety protocols, ensuring cleaner food and clinical spaces for consumers and patients worldwide.

