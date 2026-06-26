VVT Med Expands European Commercial Footprint Through Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Greece

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - VVT Med Inc. (TSXV: VVTM) ("VVT Med" or the "Company"), a developer of minimally invasive, non-thermal, non-tumescent solutions for venous disease, today announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement dated June 25, 2026 for the commercialization of the Company's VVT's ScleroSafe® platform in Greece (the "Distribution Agreement") with General Chemical Products S.A. ("GCP"), an established Greek medical technology company with more than four decades of experience supporting hospitals and healthcare professionals through the commercialization of innovative medical devices and clinical solutions.

The Distribution Agreement grants GCP exclusive distribution rights for VVT's ScleroSafe® platform in Greece for an initial five-year term. The Distribution Agreement may be terminated prior to the expiry of the initial term under customary circumstances, including for an uncured material breach, insolvency or bankruptcy of either party, failure by the distributor to satisfy certain minimum sales requirements, or where otherwise permitted under the agreement.

The Distribution Agreement contains minimum purchase commitments with an aggregate contractual value of approximately €712,800 (approximately CAD$1.14 million based on current exchange rates) over the initial five-year term, exclusive of any purchases beyond the contractual minimum commitments.

The Distribution Agreement further expands VVT Med's European distribution network and establishes a commercial presence for ScleroSafe® in the Greek market.

Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer of VVT Med, commented: "We are pleased to enter the Greek market through our partnership with GCP. GCP's long-standing reputation and commercial infrastructure make them an excellent partner for the introduction of ScleroSafe® in Greece. This agreement expands our European distribution network and supports our strategy of increasing international access to ScleroSafe®. We look forward to working with GCP to introduce the technology to physicians and patients throughout Greece."

GCP is an established Greek medical technology company with more than 40 years of market presence. The company partners with international medical technology manufacturers and provides sales, logistics, technical support and clinical services to healthcare providers across Greece.

About VVT Med Inc. (TSXV: VVTM)

VVT Med develops, manufactures and distributes minimally invasive, non-thermal, non-tumescent solutions for the treatment of venous disease. The Company's FDA-cleared and CE-marked technologies, including ScleroSafe® and V-Block™, are designed to enable office-based procedures without thermal energy or tumescent anesthesia. VVT Med's patented technology portfolio includes 55 patents from 14 patent families across 20 countries.

For more information, please visit www.vvtmed.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated commercial impact of the Distribution Agreement, the potential revenue represented by minimum purchase commitments under the agreement, the expected benefits of the Company's ScleroSafe® technology, and the Company's plans to expand its international distribution network.

Such statements reflect the current views of the Company and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions, including the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, maintain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and continue to develop and commercialize its technologies. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: (a) the risk that minimum purchase commitments under the distribution agreement may not be realized; (b) the risk that the Company's products may not be adopted as anticipated by healthcare providers in Greece; (c) changes in market conditions or regulatory environments; (d) the need for additional financing, which may not be available on acceptable terms; and (e) general market volatility that may affect the trading price of the Company's securities.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change thereafter. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VVT MED INC.

Contact Information: Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer, +1 (416) 595-2991; Investor Relations, [email protected]