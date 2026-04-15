VVT Med Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - VVT Med Inc. ("VVT Med" or the "Company"), a developer of innovative minimally invasive solutions for the treatment of venous disease, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated November 11, 2025, the Company has closed its previously announced debt settlement (the "Debt Settlement") with various vendors of the Company (the "Creditors").

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company entered into debt settlement agreements with the Creditors to settle an aggregate of $373,057.20 of debt owed by the Company to the Creditors by issuing an aggregate of 1,203,410 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.31 per share.

The completion of the Debt Settlement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement have been issued pursuant to a prospectus exemption and are subject to a four month and one day hold period that expires on August 16, 2026.

About VVT Med Inc. (VVTM)

VVT Medical develops, manufactures, and distributes minimally invasive, non-thermal, non-tumescent (NT-NT) solutions for the treatment of vein diseases, starting with varicose veins. VVT's FDA-cleared and CE-marked catheter-based technologies, ScleroSafe and V-Block, enable safe, office-based procedures with no anesthesia, no downtime, and minimal pain and side effects. Addressing the widest range of vein diameters, VVT's solutions empower patients by treating both the medical and aesthetic aspects of vein disease, while enabling physicians to deliver effective, efficient, and cost-saving treatments through proprietary, simultaneous sclerosant injection and blood aspiration.

About I3 Capital

I3, a cross-border capital advisory services firm with offices in Toronto, Miami and Tel Aviv. I3 offers investor relations, corporate finance, M&A and equity research services for innovative, high-growth companies that are listed or seeking to list on North American securities exchanges. The firm's principals consist of past Presidents of two leading Canadian boutique investment banks as well as veteran investor relations and fund management professionals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Debt Settlement and the approval by the TSXV.

Such statements reflect the current views of the Company and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions, including the Company's ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk that final approval by the TSXV is not received.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change thereafter. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VVT MED INC.

For further information, please contact: Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer, VVT Med Inc., Email: [email protected]; Jeff Maser, I3 Capital, Email: [email protected], https://i3-capital.com/vvt-medical-inc