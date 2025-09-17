VTEM SURVEY HIGHLIGHTS NEW HIGH-POTENTIAL AREA FOR BASE METALS DISCOVERY

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTCQX: STRPF) is pleased to announce the results of their recent heliborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) on the Copper Clive project located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Québec and around 10 kilometers North of the past-producing Normétal Mine (10.1Mt @ 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.55 g/t Au, 45.25 /t Ag).

Figure 1: VTEM survey results and new claims acquired (CNW Group/Starr Peak Mining Ltd.)

The 2025 VTEM survey was supervised and analyzed by Matthew Penney, P.Geo, President and Consulting Geophysicist of Hardrock Geophysics. The survey successfully identified ten (10) anomalous areas with elevated conductivity, including one (1) cluster of anomalies with very high potential. This target is defined by the following characteristics:

Two (2), possibly three (3), conductive trends with approximate strike lengths of 200 to 500m , clustered in the south-central part of the property.

, clustered in the south-central part of the property. The conductors have fixed strike lengths which do not appear to be formational.

The conductive responses sit near the flanks of magnetic highs which may be defining possible structural corridors of interest.

Additionally, 3 claims (2855722, 2855723, 2855724) have been staked and an additional 1 claim (94628), hosting Norcopper showing, was put into an agreement to secure the land position.

Johnathan More, Chairman and CEO of Starr Peak commented, "The survey has return promising results and is very encouraging. Further drilling will reveal the property's true potential and knowing that the Norcopper showing to the south has returned copper grades increases our interest in identifying the sources of these anomalies."

NewMétal Property

Per the Company's July 7th, 2025 press release, exploration at our 100% owned NewMétal property has commenced to expand on past results.

NewMétal Property Exploration Phases:

Drilling deep target at Normetmar (See press release dated Oct. 25, 2022)

Drilling soil sample anomalies (see press release dated June 21, 2024)

In June 2024 the Company announced that it had identified several exciting untested geochemical soil anomalies on the Property. An analysis from this survey returned base and precious metal anomalies over new areas, as well as strengthening knowledge on historical zones. Interpreted results from this survey highlighted several geochemically anomalous areas, some of which are located along VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) geophysical anomalies and therefore have generated priority drill targets for the company. A total of twelve (12) areas of interest have been identified:

Three (3) areas are characterized by a Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) base metal signature, enriched in Zn, Cd, Pb, In, with a minor enrichment in As, Bi, Sb (See: Figure 1 ).

). Five (5) areas are characterized by precious metal mineralization associated with VMS systems, enriched in Ag, Pb with minor enrichment in Cu, Au, and depletion in Fe (See: Figure 2 ).

). Four (4) areas characterized by anomalous gold (Au) content (See: Figure 3).

The soil survey covered three (3) priority areas over the NewMétal property (See: Figure 4) which include:

The mine horizon to the West of Normetmar which was tested for continuation of the recently discovered Eastern VMS anomaly by Amex Exploration ( See press release: Amex Exploration Generates Multiple New Gold and VMS Targets at Perron From Regional Exploration Program, dated May 30, 2023 ) that appears to extend into the western part of the NewMétal property.

) that appears to extend into the western part of the NewMétal property. The surroundings of the VMS horizon intersected by hole STE-22-98 and corresponding VTEM geophysical anomalies.

The surroundings of hole STE-22-112 which returned anomalous gold results hosted into the granodiorite Pluton de Normétal, located in the north-east part of the property.

Johnathan More, Chairman and CEO of Starr Peak commented, "With our neighbor's, Amex Exploration's, recent surge in share price there will be unprecedented interest coming to this district. Starr Peak, strategically, is in prime position with the majority of our targets sandwiched between the historic past-producing Normétal mine and Amex's Perron Project. We have drilled in excess of 61,000 meters to date and we are thrilled about further work ahead."

The 2022 Normetmar deep VMS discovery and the new geophysical BHEM deep plate along the long deeper hole will be a focus for next drilling phase targets as well. This is in accordance with a potential for continued mineralization at depth when compared to the old historical Normétal mine, which was mined down to 2,400 metres. (See press release: Starr Peak Discovers Massive New Untested Bhem Anomaly On The Normetmar Deep Zone And Reports Drill Program Update, dated October 25, 2022). The next drilling campaign will also include testing geochemically anomalous areas, some of which overlap with priority VTEM geophysical anomalies.

Qualified Person

Alexis Paulin Bissonnette, Ing. (OIQ 5037621), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

References and disclosures

MRD299, Geological Mapping and Compilation of the Burntbush–Normétal Volcanic Belt, Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Ontario–Quebec, Ontario Geological Survey, Barrett, T.J., Ayer, J.A., Ordóñez-Calderón, J.C., Hamilton, M.A., 2013

Normétal historical Mine and Normetmar:

Summary Report, Normetmar Project, January 1988 by L. Boivin

The Company wishes to caution that historical resources described above are historical. The historic resources are relevant to give a ballpark estimate of the potential on the property. Historical resources should not be relied upon. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historical estimate is not known and thus the difference between the historic estimates and NI 43-101 compliant estimates is also not known. The historical estimates used categories other than the ones set up in sections 1.2 and 1.3 of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A qualified person has not reviewed the historical estimates and has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources and Starr Peak is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources under National Instrument 43-101 and CIM Standards for mineral resources and reserves. Further exploration work needs to be done to correctly evaluate these historical resources. Additionally, the methodology of calculation is unknown by the qualified person.

Grab samples are selective by nature and the values reported may not be representative of the mineralized zone.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Starr Peak Mining Ltd.,

"Johnathan More"

Johnathan More

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral deposits. The primary objective of the Company is to acquire, explore and develop high potential and quality gold and base metal deposits and projects in the Americas. The Company is committed to create long term shareholder value through mineral discoveries.

https://www.starrpeakminingltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Starr Peak assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

For more information please contact: Johnathan More, Chairman & CEO, Tel: 515-401-7479