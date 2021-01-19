As for LeapFrog branded products, in addition to a new Choppin' Fun Learning Pot™ with vegetables accessories made from plant-based plastic, VTech will source materials from responsibly managed forests certified by Forest Stewardship Council® for two new wooden toys, Touch & Learn Nature ABC Board™ and Interactive Wooden Animal Puzzle™.

The introduction of sustainable product packaging for VTech's toy products is also well underway. Currently 94% of the packaging materials is recyclable, while 90% of the cardboards used in the packaging is recycled materials. VTech is also committed to eliminating fossil-based blister packaging and replacing it with plant-based alternative in 99% of the electronic learning products by 2025.

In order to support circular economy initiatives in its major markets, VTech has engaged in various post-consumer packaging recycling programmes in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Packaging recycling labels such as How2Recycle® and "On-Pack Recycling" have also been placed on the product packaging of its electronic learning products for consumers' easy reference.

To encourage post-consumer product recycling, VTech has partnered with leading international recycling companies such as TerraCycle® in the US and Electronic Products Recycling Association in Canada. It has also followed the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive in Europe by adding product recycling labels on the product packaging. These recycling programmes provide an easy way for consumers to recycle VTech's electronic learning products in the respective countries.

VTech's ongoing efforts to develop eco-friendly products and packaging and continuous engagement in various post-consumer recycling programmes in the major markets, have demonstrated its commitment to the 5-year Sustainability Plan 2025 released on 5 June 2020.

"VTech's sustainability vision is to create sustainable value for the lives of people and protect the planet for the future generations," said Dr. Allan Wong, Chairman and Group CEO of VTech Holdings Limited. "We are committed to using sustainable materials in our products and packaging and recycling them in a responsible way, using eco-friendly transportation modes in our supply chain management, increasing the use of renewable energy and reducing the consumption of natural resources in our production process."

To learn more about VTech's sustainability efforts and achievements, please visit https://www.vtech.com/en/sustainability/.

About VTech

VTech is the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool and the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the US. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. Since its establishment in 1976, VTech has been a pioneer in the electronic learning toy category. With advanced educational expertise and cutting-edge innovation, VTech products provide fun and learning to children around the world. Leveraging decades of success in cordless telephony, VTech's diverse collection of telecommunication products elevates both home and business users' experience through the latest in technology and design. As one of the world's leading electronic manufacturing service providers, VTech offers world-class, full turnkey services to customers in a number of product categories. The Group's mission is to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high quality products in a manner that minimises any impact on the environment, while creating sustainable value for its stakeholders and the community. For more information, please visit www.vtech.com.

