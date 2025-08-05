SYDNEY, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- VT Markets' 10 week global trading competition, VT Trading Arena, has reached new milestones, reinforcing its status as one of the premier global trading events of the year as traders compete for a share of the remarkable USD1,000,000 prize pool.

The VT Trading Arena has witnessed an overwhelming global response, attracting traders of all experience levels. This impressive turnout reflects the international appeal of the competition, which has united traders from various regions and backgrounds.

VT Trading Arena Heats Up as Traders Compete for the Prize Pool of up to USD1,000,000

- Total Trading Volume Surpasses USD2B in the First 4 Weeks: This immense trading activity is a clear reflection of the serious stakes participants are playing for and the competitive spirit that defines the event.

- Most Traded Symbols: The most-traded symbols in the competition reveal valuable insights into the strategies of global traders. High-volume Forex pairs, such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, dominate the leaderboard. This strategic focus on major currency pairs underscores the importance of liquidity and price movements in shaping effective trading strategies. As traders adapt their approaches to market conditions, these popular pairs remain at the heart of the action.

- USD300,000 Awarded Through Spin the Wheel: A key feature of the competition, the Spin the Wheel reward mechanism, has already distributed over USD300,000 in cash prizes and additional rewards. Participants have enjoyed multiple opportunities to win various prizes, including cash payouts, trading vouchers, and exclusive event tickets, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

The VT Trading Arena rewards participants throughout the competition, with the top trader every 5 weeks receiving a grand prize of USD10,000. Second and third place finishers are awarded USD7,000 and USD3,000, respectively, providing further motivation to remain engaged.

For more information on how to participate, eligibility requirements, and the full list of prizes, please visit: https://vttradingarena.com/

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Upcoming Promotions

Adding to the excitement of the VT Trading Arena, VT Markets are rolling out a series of upcoming flash sale promotions:

- 10-Day Flash Sale (August 25 - Sep 3): Earn up to $300 cashback when you trade with selected group of US and metal products!

- 5-Day Limited-Time Offer (August 18-22): Stand a chance to win a 14-inch MacBook Pro with every $500 deposit in the eligible trading instruments.

