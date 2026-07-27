SYDNEY, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- VT Markets, a global multi-asset broker, today announced the launch of VT Markets Gold Cup 2026, a global trading competition open to clients across the globe. Set against the backdrop of global sports fever, the competition kicks off its regional series from 3 August to 13 September 2026, culminating in an exclusive Island Finale later this year.

VT Markets Gold Cup 2026 Offers Traders Up to USD 200,000 and A Spot in the Island Finale

The trading competition features one of the largest prize pools for an online trading competition this year, with up to USD 200,000 in total prizes. Participants compete across a regional leaderboard that refreshes hourly, ranked by their Total Profit Percentage (%) to measure strategic account growth rather than starting capital. Emerging at the top of your region demands exceptional skill, and top regional performers will earn cash prizes and an invitation to the Island Finale to compete with the best of the best.

To participate in the VT Markets Gold Cup, traders must open a live account, complete KYC verification, and opt in via the Client Portal. The first 100 opt-ins per region will also receive a USD 10 trading credit. Maintaining a consistent net deposit of USD 1,000 is required throughout the campaign, and any withdrawals or internal transfers will result in immediate disqualification to preserve ranking stability. Leaderboard qualification also requires a minimum cumulative volume of 10 lots, and positions must be held for at least 5 minutes. For full terms and conditions, eligibility criteria, and additional bonuses and rewards, please visit https://www.vtgoldcup.com/.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

SOURCE VT Markets

Wong Brenda, [email protected]