Vrbo debuts :60 halftime spot during the big game in Canada

Titled "A Place for Together™," the spot introduces the idea that Vrbo vacation homes are "a place for your people." Set to the 1984 nostalgic tune "Right Where I Belong" by the Muppets, the ad follows families and friends who are like family as they experience the powerful moments of togetherness that take place at Vrbo vacation homes.

"When travelling with Vrbo, who you're with matters just as much as where you go," said Michele Rousseau, senior vice president of global brand at Expedia Group. "We know Canadians enjoy escaping to vacation homes with their loved ones and interest in Vrbo has grown in the market. We made a premium media buy in Canada to make a big impression on game day and inspire people to travel with their favourite people on their next vacation."

To spread the joy of being together, Vrbo is running its first-ever official TikTok challenge from Feb. 12 - 19 and giving away three $5,000 Vrbo vacations to winners. To participate, users must post a TikTok video of them surrounded by their favourite people using the hashtag #AVrboforTogether. Residents in Quebec are not eligible to win. Follow @Vrbo on TikTok for more details.



About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together. Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travellers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses, and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com/en-ca.

