Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/expedia/9334956-en-vrbo-top-vacation-rentals-of-the-year-canada-2026

"The Vacation Rentals of the Year showcase the finest vacation rentals on Vrbo. New this year, properties on the list have earned the 'Loved by Guests' badge -- a recognition reserved for the top 10% of homes in a destination based on real guest reviews," said Larry Plawsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Vrbo. "This list should inspire travellers to take their next group getaway and demonstrates how easy it is to find a trusted, high-quality vacation rental every time they plan a trip."

This year's properties are located in the most popular vacation destinations across Canada, including Banff, Alberta; Port Medway, Nova Scotia; St. Peter's Harbour, Prince Edward Island; and Whistler, British Columbia. Canadian travellers who want to travel internationally can also find properties in Hanalei, Hawaii in the U.S.; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Devon, England; and Black Forest, Germany.

Vrbo's Vacation Rentals of the Year were selected based on criteria that exemplify high-quality stays and give guests the confidence to book their next trip.

What Makes the Vacation Rentals of the Year Stand Out

Loved by Guests: a recognition for the top 10% of properties in a destination based on verified guest reviews

Premier Host: properties managed by hosts who have a proven track record of reliability and great hospitality, including 99% booking acceptance rate and 0% host cancellation rate

Ratings and reviews: more than 10 exceptional guest ratings and verified positive reviews

Location: properties in a variety of popular leisure destinations, oftentimes steps from the ocean, lakes, or mountains

Great for groups: spacious homes with attractive amenities like private pools, hot tubs, and game rooms ideal for families and multi-generational groups

"Wow" factor: properties with unique amenities or architectural features, including private spas, ski-in/ski-out access, waterfront settings and panoramic mountain views

"This year's list reflects just how far traveller expectations have evolved and how our partners continue to rise to the occasion," said Tim Rosolio, Vice President of Vacation Rental Partnerships at Vrbo. "From unique design and standout amenities to the small, thoughtful touches that build trust, these homes deliver the kind of exceptional experiences that today's travellers don't just appreciate, they expect. We're proud to celebrate hosts who are setting a new standard for quality and helping shape the future of vacation rentals."

Vrbo's Vacation Rentals of the Year highlights extraordinary properties around the world, with more than 50 honourees. See the top vacation rentals in Canada, the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

View the full list of the 2026 Vacation Rentals of the Year, along with photos and booking details here.

2026 Vacation Rentals of the Year Details:

Banff, Alberta -- " Rustic Chic Banff Mountain Home " is located two blocks from Banff Avenue and features Mount Rundle views, a spacious deck and a peaceful backyard setting. This Premier Host–managed riverfront home includes Tempur-Pedic beds, a fully equipped kitchen and has earned more than 60 perfect 10/10 guest reviews.

Rustic Chic Banff Mountain Home is located two blocks from Banff Avenue and features Mount Rundle views, a spacious deck and a peaceful backyard setting. This Premier Host–managed riverfront home includes Tempur-Pedic beds, a fully equipped kitchen and has earned more than 60 perfect 10/10 guest reviews. Fernie, British Columbia -- " Fernie Mountain House" is a ski-in/ski-out retreat designed for group stays, with a seven-bedroom, seven-bath layout and floor-to-ceiling mountain views. This Premier Host property features a Nordic-inspired spa with a sauna, cold plunge and outdoor hot tub and supports the local community with donations from every booking.

Fernie Mountain House" is a ski-in/ski-out retreat designed for group stays, with a seven-bedroom, seven-bath layout and floor-to-ceiling mountain views. This Premier Host property features a Nordic-inspired spa with a sauna, cold plunge and outdoor hot tub and supports the local community with donations from every booking. Invermere, British Columbia -- " The Copper Point Cabin " is a five-bedroom mountain home with Rocky Mountain views, a game room and a pool table. Located minutes from Copper Point Golf Club and downtown Invermere, this family-friendly property has earned more than 50 perfect guest reviews.

The Copper Point Cabin is a five-bedroom mountain home with Rocky Mountain views, a game room and a pool table. Located minutes from Copper Point Golf Club and downtown Invermere, this family-friendly property has earned more than 50 perfect guest reviews. Lac-Supérieur, Quebec -- " Bright Chalet" is located in the Laurentians near Mont Tremblant and features an outdoor hot tub, indoor sauna and access to Club de la Pointe on Lake Supérieur. Guests can enjoy year-round amenities including a heated pool, water activities and winter recreation.

Bright Chalet" is located in the Laurentians near Mont Tremblant and features an outdoor hot tub, indoor sauna and access to Club de la Pointe on Lake Supérieur. Guests can enjoy year-round amenities including a heated pool, water activities and winter recreation. Port Medway, Nova Scotia -- " Atlantic Pearl " is a remodeled Cape Cod–style oceanfront home overlooking Ragged Harbour, featuring a screened-in porch with a hot tub and a fully equipped kitchen and dining area for group stays. Located steps from a sandy beach, the property is a short drive to Mahone Bay and Lunenburg.

Atlantic Pearl is a remodeled Cape Cod–style oceanfront home overlooking Ragged Harbour, featuring a screened-in porch with a hot tub and a fully equipped kitchen and dining area for group stays. Located steps from a sandy beach, the property is a short drive to Mahone Bay and Lunenburg. St. Peter's Harbour, Prince Edward Island -- " Sea Dunes Beach House " is one of only three homes built directly in the dunes of St. Peter's Harbour Beach, accommodating up to 14 guests across a main house and carriage house. This Premier Host property features wraparound decks with ocean views and has earned more than 30 perfect 10/10 guest reviews.

Sea Dunes Beach House is one of only three homes built directly in the dunes of St. Peter's Harbour Beach, accommodating up to 14 guests across a main house and carriage house. This Premier Host property features wraparound decks with ocean views and has earned more than 30 perfect 10/10 guest reviews. Utterson, Ontario -- " Sutton Lakehouse " is a lakeside retreat on Three Mile Lake in Muskoka featuring a private dock, outdoor dining and a fire pit. This Premier Host property is pet-friendly and offers year-round access to swimming, paddling and waterfront activities.

Sutton Lakehouse is a lakeside retreat on Three Mile Lake in Muskoka featuring a private dock, outdoor dining and a fire pit. This Premier Host property is pet-friendly and offers year-round access to swimming, paddling and waterfront activities. Whistler, British Columbia -- "Alpine Chalet" is a ski-in/ski-out mountain home featuring two primary suites with private decks and fireplaces, along with a hot tub, heated outdoor pool and dedicated entertainment spaces. Located near Whistler's slopes, the property offers access to year-round mountain activities.

About Vrbo

Since 1995, Vrbo® has been the go-to place for families and groups to find the perfect vacation rental for their next getaway -- whether it's a beach house, cozy cabin, city condo, or spacious villa with room for everyone.

Vrbo has grown into a trusted global vacation rental marketplace, connecting guests with dedicated hosts around the world. Offering high-quality stays and 24/7 live support, Vrbo helps guests spend less time worrying about trip planning and more time making lasting memories together.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers hosts exposure to nearly 1 billion average monthly searches on Expedia Group sites.

© 2026 Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Vrbo and the Vrbo logo are trademarks of HomeAway.com, Inc.

For more information use our mobile app or visit vrbo.com.

Follow Vrbo on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and X.

SOURCE Vrbo

Ridhi Arun Kumar, [email protected]

× Modal title