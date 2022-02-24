NORTH BAY, ON, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -Voyageur Aviation Corp. ('Voyageur'), a subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR) has entered into an agreement to provide on-site inventory, component repair and overhaul and detailed service level support for the De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Dash 8-400 to Waltzing Matilda Aviation, under its Connect Airlines brand, through Voyageur's Exchange Component and Leasing ('EXCL') subscription program.

"Connect Airlines is an emerging regional operator and Voyageur is thrilled to partner with them through our innovative EXCL parts program." Said Gary Gilbert, Vice President, Avparts, Voyageur. "With Voyageur's extensive operational experience and knowledge in component repair and overhaul of the Dash 8-400, we are the perfect partner for Connect as a new operator."

Voyageur's EXCL program is a paid monthly subscription service offering operators direct, priority access to all rotable components. EXCL is completely customizable to meet the customer's needs.

"We are building a smarter regional airline and given Voyageur's breadth of component MRO services and depth of experience on the Dash 8-400, this is the smart choice for Connect Airlines", said Waltzing Matilda's Chief Operating Officer, Dave Marcontell.

Voyageur developed the EXCL program to provide customers with more freedom, flexibility, and control over maintenance costs with no minimums or maximums on flight hours.

About Voyageur Aviation Corp.

Voyageur Aviation Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. Voyageur is an integrated provider of specialized aviation services, including contract flying operations both internationally and domestically, advanced engineering and maintenance capabilities, part sales and logistics management, and aircraft leasing. Headquartered in North Bay, Ontario, Voyageur delivers innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements and operates under the core principles of comprehensive safety management, quality assurance, and client-dedicated solutions. www.voyav.com

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation - companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus' 6.00% Debentures, 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB', 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C', respectively.

www.chorusaviation.com

About Waltzing Matilda Aviation / Connect Airlines

Waltzing Matilda Aviation (WMA) is a Boston based FAA Part 135 jet charter operator (Certificate number 6WZA614N) in the certification process to add FAA Part 121 scheduled and non-scheduled services to its Air Operators Certificate under the Connect Airlines brand. WMA identified the need for a "smarter airline" and brought together aviation leaders and enthusiasts with over 150 years experience who share a common passion – to work and fly smarter. With the planes we fly, the technology we use, and the operations we run, Connect will deliver a quieter, cleaner, and healthier travel experience. Connect Airlines, the future of smarter, greener travel. www.connectairlines.com

