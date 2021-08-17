Voting Rules for Electors Living Outside of Canada

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -

Canadian citizens who live abroad are eligible to vote if they are at least 18 years old on election day and have previously lived in Canada , regardless of when they last lived in the country.

To vote, electors living abroad must be registered on the International Register of Electors. To do so, they must provide documents that prove their citizenship.

Those who are not registered can apply online or print an application form and send it to Elections Canada by mail or fax. They may also contact us to receive a printed copy of the form by mail. Those who are not sure if they are registered can call Elections Canada to check.

Elections Canada must receive completed applications for registration by Tuesday, September 14, 2021 , 6:00 p.m., Eastern time.

It is important for electors living abroad to plan ahead. It takes time for application forms to be mailed to Elections Canada and processed and for voting kits to be mailed back to electors at the international address they provided.

Completed ballots must arrive at Elections Canada in Ottawa no later than 6:00 p.m., Eastern time , on September 20, 2021 . Electors should consider the time it will take for their completed ballot to reach Elections Canada.

Electors should consider the time it will take for their completed ballot to reach Elections Canada. Votes cast by Canadians living abroad count in the electoral district where they last lived before leaving Canada.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

