Canadian citizens who live abroad are eligible to vote in the federal general election if they are at least 18 years old on election day and have previously lived in Canada , regardless of when they last lived in the country.

To vote, electors living abroad must be registered on the International Register of Electors. Elections Canada sends special ballot voting kits to all those on the International Register as soon as an election is called.

Electors living abroad who are not already registered can download and print an application form from Elections Canada's website and send their completed form to us by mail or fax. They may also contact us and ask to receive a printed copy of the form by mail. To register, they must provide documents that prove their citizenship. Those who are not sure if they are registered can call Elections Canada to check.

Elections Canada must receive completed applications for registration by Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m. Eastern time.

It is important for electors living abroad to plan ahead. It takes time for application forms to be mailed to Elections Canada and processed and for voting kits to be mailed back to electors at the international address they provided.

Completed ballots must arrive at Elections Canada in Ottawa no later than Monday, April 28, 6 p.m. Eastern time. Electors should consider the time it will take for their completed ballot to reach Elections Canada.

Electors should consider the time it will take for their completed ballot to reach Elections Canada. Votes cast by Canadians living abroad count in the electoral district where they are registered.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

