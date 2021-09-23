VOTI Detection Signs New Agreement With UNHCR

Three Year Contract With Options Follows Successful Completion of Earlier Order

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, today announced that it has signed a new three year agreement with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR).

VOTI signed the original agreement with UNHCR in 2016. Under the previous contract, VOTI delivered 32 systems over the course of a three year period. The new three year contract contains an option to extend for an additional 2 years. The estimated annual requirements under this agreement are for 15 X-ray systems per year. The UNHCR has been in operation for over 70 years and currently operates in over 132 countries. The organization is charged with protecting and assisting refugees around the world.

"We are extremely pleased to have successfully won this follow on order with UNHCR covering their X-ray scanning requirements over the next three years," commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection. "The UNHCR is a very prestigious global agency and their decision to put their trust in VOTI for perimeter security is a tremendous vote of confidence in not only the high level quality of our product, but also our global servicing capability. We look forward to continuing to build on this important relationship."

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

