VOTI Detection Inc. announces the formation of its advisory board

MONTREAL, June 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announced today the formation of an Advisory Board to build on the success of the Company and further its growth going forward.

Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection announced that two highly respected and qualified industry experts, Joe Paresi and Kelly Hoggan, had accepted to serve on the Company's Advisory Board. "We're thrilled to welcome Joe and Kelly to the VOTI team," commented Olson. "With their unique skills and exceptional knowledge of the security screening industry, I know that they will play a pivotal role in both optimizing and creating new opportunities for the Company's growth on a global scale."

Joe Paresi is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Defense and Security Solutions (IDSS) specialized in Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray screening. Mr. Paresi's technology has led to the TSA and the worldwide aviation market's plans to replace 5,000 airport x-ray scanners with CT technology. He is a long-time industry expert and is the Founder and former President of L3 Security and Detection Systems.

"I'm really looking forward to working with the VOTI leadership team," commented Mr. Paresi, "They have proven themselves as first class operators. These are very exciting times in the security screening industry and I believe that VOTI is extremely well positioned to build on its current momentum and become a very significant player in the market, especially given their goal of offering a full checkpoint solution over the coming years."

Kelly Hoggan is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of H4 Solutions, a consultancy that advises clients in the transportation sector with particular expertise in aviation security and aviation operations. Mr. Hoggan served as Assistant Administrator for Screening Operations at the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) managing all security programs as well as serving as TSA's chief technical expert on airport screening technologies.

Commenting on his acceptance to serve on VOTI Detection's Advisory Board, Mr. Hoggan said, "I'm very excited to join the VOTI Advisory Board and assist them as they build on their global success. I have been very involved on the technology side of the security screening process and VOTI's technology is truly disruptive. The Company is well positioned for growth with its unique 3D Perspective™ technology, remote diagnosis capabilities, and software-based architecture."

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and recently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding VOTI Detection and its business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of VOTI Detection, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of VOTI Detection believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the threat detection technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of VOTI Detection, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although VOTI Detection has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and VOTI Detection does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE VOTI Detection Inc.

For further information: Michael Ickman, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 782-1566, IR@votidetection.com

