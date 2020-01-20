VOTI Detection announces launch of VotiINSIGHTS

Company unveils state-of-the-art, fully integrated analytics and fleet management solution at Intersec in Dubai

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, today unveiled VotiINSIGHTS™, a proprietary and comprehensive network management and application platform designed to provide a fully integrated analytics and fleet management, local or cloud-based solution serving the industrial/commercial segment of the X-ray scanning market. VotiINSIGHTS offers fleet management applications, operator analytics, remote screening capabilities, a data repository and improved visualization with dashboards providing rich data, history and performance indicators of the connected network fleet. The system was unveiled at Intersec, the world's leading trade fair for security safety and fire protection currently taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE.

VotiINSIGHTS is now possible due to the introduction of VOTI's recently unveiled operating system BioSans™ MATRIX, which runs on Linux, and further builds on the company's BioSans operating system, offering additional applications and differentiated solutions to extend the functionality and value of the customer's current and future equipment. BioSans MATRIX provides many scaling opportunities for future innovations, especially in services, applications, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics. VotiINSIGHTS is the first application resulting from the new, Linux based, BioSans MATRIX operating system.

"We're very excited to introduce VotiINSIGHTS to the global x-ray scanning market," commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection. "This is the first application that we are able to provide to our clients using our new BioSans MATRIX operating system. As I mentioned last week, one of our key priorities and a critical component of our overall growth strategy is to become a leader in the field of x-ray security systems through the development of market leading technology. VotiINSIGHTS is ground breaking for the industrial/commercial segment of the conventional x-ray scanning market and we look forward to continuing to offer cost effective, ground breaking technology and advanced elite features expected in top-tier airport screening operations, to this segment of the market. By leveraging cloud-based technologies, artificial Intelligence, machine learning and data analytics, VotiINSIGHTS provides for a very flexible, easy to use and cost-effective customizable solution meeting the demands of our customers."

You can find VOTI Detection at Intersec at Exhibitor space S2 A36

About Intersec

https://intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding VOTI Detection and its business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of VOTI Detection, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of VOTI Detection believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the threat detection technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of VOTI Detection, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although VOTI Detection has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and VOTI Detection does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE VOTI Detection Inc.

For further information: Michael Ickman, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 782-1566, [email protected]

