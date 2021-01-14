VOTI Detection and Pacers Sports & Entertainment announce partnership to deliver lower-contact guest screening at the fieldhouse

Last week, the Pacers announced that a limited number of tickets for upcoming home games will be available for sale beginning on January 19. At the same time, the organization announced a series of important health and safety strategies designed to make the Fieldhouse experience as safe as possible. A key part of this strategy is the introduction of fifteen VOTI Matrix Series scanners installed in December 2020 that are designed to x-ray bags and purses for guests entering the Fieldhouse that eliminate the need for direct staff contact and expedite the entrance process.

Additionally, the partnership means the Pacers will be the first professional sporting team to leverage VotiINSIGHTSTM – VOTI's web-based platform for the centralized, remote management and analytics of VOTI Detection's XR3D scanners.

"We could not be more proud to partner with such a wonderful and well respected professional sports organization like Pacers Sports & Entertainment," commented Rory Olson, President & CEO of VOTI Detection. "Our leading edge technology underlies our X-Ray security systems and we are certain that our Matrix Series scanners along with our VOTIInsights management platform will provide Bankers Life Fieldhouse with the highest quality of security required for their guests."

"As we work to create the safest environment possible, partnerships like this one provide the technologies to deliver a world-class, lower-contact experience," said Rick Fuson, PS&E President & COO. "We understand how much this matters to our fans, and we are thrilled to partner on these efforts with an experienced industry-leader like VOTI."

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

About Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is an integrated sports and entertainment company including the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Pacers Gaming, Pacers Foundation, Inc., and operations of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Its team of inspired and dedicated employees has a shared purpose of winning through a commitment to excellence, serving the local community and entertaining fans and guests.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding VOTI Detection and its business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of VOTI Detection, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of VOTI Detection believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the threat detection technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of VOTI Detection, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although VOTI Detection has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and VOTI Detection does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In addition, the current situation and future developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic could cause certain of the assumptions and information set forth herein or the fact that on which such assumptions are based to differ materially from previous expectations including in respect of demand for our products, supply chain and availability of materials, mobility and shipping of materials and or products, access to debt and equity capital and other factors.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VOTI Detection Inc.

For further information: Michael Ickman, Chief Financial Officer, VOTI Detection, (514) 782-1566, [email protected]; Danny Lopez, VP External Affairs & Corporate Communications, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, [email protected]

Related Links

www.votidetection.com

