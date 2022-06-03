VOTI ANNOUNCES GRANT OF DEFFERED SHARE UNITS

MONTREAL, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - VOTI Detection Inc. (TSXV: VOTI) ("VOTI" or the "Company"), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announces that the Board of Directors has granted 1,200,000 deferred share units to the independent directors of the Corporation under its Deferred Share Unit Plan.

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

