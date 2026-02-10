VICTORIAVILLE, QC, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - VOSKER, a leading provider of cutting-edge surveillance solutions, today announced the acquisition of Reconeyez, a leader in AI-powered autonomous intelligent surveillance solutions for large enterprises (B2B) and international government agencies (B2G). This transaction marks an important milestone in VOSKER's global expansion and provides the foundation for its global B2B channel strategy.

With this acquisition, VOSKER solidifies its leadership in the remote-area monitorin market with a dual-use, vertically integrated, AI-enabled platform for large enterprisegrade performance. Reconeyez and its Defendec brand are deployed by businesses and government agencies in over 60 countries globally. Reconeyez' mission 'Be anywhere, detect anything' perfectly aligns with VOSKER's vision of delivering peace of mind through industry‑leading technology.

"This acquisition will further accelerate VOSKER's strategic geographical and endmarket expansion," said Jimmy Angers, Co-Founder, President and CEO of VOSKER. "By combining our proven track record of continuous growth in remote-area monitoring with Reconeyez' deep expertise in industrial surveillance and public safety, we are creating a powerful alliance to meet evolving global security challenges."

Scotiabank acted as exclusive financial advisor to VOSKER in connection with this Transaction.

To reinforce its market leadership and fuel the next phase of its strategic vision, VOSKER also successfully closed US$200 million in senior debt financing, with National Bank of Canada acting as sole bookrunner, co-lead arranger and administrative agent, and with the strong support of Scotiabank, acting as co-lead arranger, as well as Export Development Canada, TD Bank Group, and Investissement Québec. This financing round strengthens VOSKERS's long-term growth by funding acquisitions, tech innovations and operational scale-up in priority markets.

About VOSKER

VOSKER is a leading global provider of high-performance, scalable and reliable solutions for remote monitoring and advanced surveillance, powered by AI and supported by an international network. With over 3M+ cameras deployed and 1M+ customers in 120 countries, VOSKER empowers businesses and individuals to protect what matters most. To learn more, visit www.vosker.com

SOURCE VOSKER

Media contact: William Jutras, [email protected]