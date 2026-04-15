OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Jo-Anne Poirier announced her intention to step down as President and Chief Executive Officer of VON Canada by the end of this year. Working closely with the VON Canada Board of Directors, Jo-Anne will remain in her position until a new President and CEO can fully step into the role.

Jo-Anne joined VON Canada in 2014, following many years as a leader in both the public and private sectors. The through-line of Jo-Anne's roles, whether as a staff leader or as a member or chair of a Board of Directors, has been delivering responsive and innovative people-focused services underpinned by sound business discipline, all the while enabling and supporting the accomplishments of the people she leads.

While honouring VON's reputation as the founder of home and community care in Canada, Jo-Anne also focused on leading change that would ensure the organization's legacy continues. She championed the modernization of VON's care delivery, the introduction of new service offerings, and a strengthening of safety and professional practices. She led the optimization of VON's organizational structures; strengthened its accountability to clients, families and funders; improved its balance sheet; and joined with other providers in raising awareness of the human and system benefits of a strong home and community care sector.

"Jo-Anne has led our organization with remarkable commitment, compassion, pragmatism and tenacity for more than a dozen years" said Monique Porlier, Chair, VON Canada Board of Directors. "Under Jo-Anne's leadership, VON has grown, not only in revenue, but in impact. This growth has enabled VON to respond to growing needs among more people, to innovate our care and service delivery, and to reinvest in the employees who are at the heart of home and community care. It has allowed us to pass efficiencies along to our funders, so their health care dollars go further. As a Board, we are truly grateful for all that Jo-Anne has done for this important organization. We are grateful, too, for Jo-Anne's commitment to ensuring a smooth leadership transition. We know that she will continue to contribute to many boards and other ventures – she has much energy still to offer."

"Serving as VON's President and CEO has been an incredible honour" said Jo-Anne Poirier. "I have worked with an amazing team of professionals, both employees and volunteers. I will remember every personal visit to our clients. The young boy with congenital disabilities, able to live and grow with his family. The mother receiving cancer care at home, still at the heart of her own family life. The 95-year-old who is living a full and safe life at home, where she wants to be, because of VON's in-home supports and out-of-home social programs. So many lives, and so very many stories. What has sustained me throughout is the professionalism and care provided by our over 10,000 employees and volunteers. And what has kept me awake at night is the drive to ensure that home and community care is understood, respected and valued by the public and decision-makers – that it is seen as vital to both the health system and to quality of life."

Founded in 1897, VON was at the forefront of delivering health and community care in all parts of Canada long before public health care existed. Its nurses and volunteers delivered health care at home in city streets, rural settings and in Canada's frontier. They established cottage hospitals, responded to major crises, and served in both World Wars. And since that time, wherever they are, they remain focused on improving the health, independence and quality of life of those they serve. Today, VON is Canada's longest-serving home and community care charity, delivering care to more than 10,000 clients each day across Ontario and Nova Scotia.

What's next

Executive search firm Boyden has been engaged through a competitive process to support the VON Board of Directors in recruiting its new leader. Questions can be directed to Collin Ritch ([email protected]) or Mike Naufal ([email protected]).

VON's Board of Directors and senior management team, along with Jo-Anne, while supporting the transition work, will remain focused on delivering on VON's mission and 2025-2030 Strategic Plan.

SOURCE Victorian Order of Nurses for Canada

For further information, contact [email protected], 902-385-9565, or 1-888-866-2273 ext 2, or email [email protected].