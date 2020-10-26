RICHMOND HILL, ON , Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Premium carmaker Volvo is taking safety to a new level in Canada today with the national rollout of Volvo Valet, an app-based premium pick-up and drop-off service designed for vehicle maintenance. This new addition to Volvo's servicing approach is the latest of several measures taken to put the safety of Canadians front and centre.

As COVID-19 re-shapes our future, Volvo Cars is prepared to help customers where it matters most, with personal safety. With Volvo Valet, Volvo owners in Canada now have a secure solution to service their vehicles without leaving their homes or workplace. Owners may use the proprietary smartphone app for iOS and Android to contact a participating Retailer and schedule their appointment. With COVID safety measures top of mind, a Retailer employee will pick up the customer's car at the owner's most convenient location while maintenance is being performed, allowing them to conveniently continue on with their day.

"Safety has always been a top priority for Volvo, and that will never change," said Matt Girgis, managing director, Volvo Cars Canada. "What will change is the technologies we employ to improve the customer experience. Volvo Valet is one way we are working to service our valued customers, safely and conveniently."

After a physically distanced handoff, customers will receive a notification when their car has arrived at the Retailer servicing centre, and also when their car is ready to be returned. The Volvo Valet app allows customers to see where their driver is and when they will arrive, similar to other ride-hailing apps.

"Our Canadian Retailer network is dedicated to providing essential services to our Volvo Family," said Girgis. "With Volvo Valet, our customers don't need to slow down or pause on what's important in their lives. The app offers our customers exclusive access to a transparent maintenance process to help make their lives less complicated, more comfortable, and safer."

Volvo Valet has been in pilot with a few Retailers for the last several months, and is expanding rapidly across the Canadian network in the wake of COVID-19. It uses in-house technology to facilitate pick-up and delivery of customer cars, allowing Retailers to keep the process completely premium, safe, transparent, and only between Volvo Cars, its Retailers and drivers.

About Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCCL provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology and training support to the 36 Volvo automobile retailers across Canada. For more information please refer to the Volvo Cars Canada media website at: www.media.volvocars.com/ca/en-ca .

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected premium car brands in the world with sales of 705,452 cars in 2019 in about 100 countries. Volvo Cars has been under the ownership of the Zhejiang Geely Holding since 2010.

In 2019, Volvo Cars employed on average approximately 41,500 (41,500) full-time employees. Volvo Cars head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars head office for APAC is located in Shanghai. The company's main car production plants are located in Gothenburg (Sweden), Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu and Daqing (China), while engines are manufactured in Skövde (Sweden) and Zhangjiakou (China) and body components in Olofström (Sweden).

Under its new company purpose, Volvo Cars aims to provide customers with the Freedom to Move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. This purpose is reflected into a number of business ambitions: for example, by the middle of this decade it aims for half of its global sales to be fully electric cars and to establish five million direct consumer relationships. Volvo Cars is also committed to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.

