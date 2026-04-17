Volunteerism Declines Across Canada while Salvation Army Sees Growth

TSA Celebrates Volunteers During National Volunteer Week (April 19–25, 2026)

WINNIPEG, MB, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - As volunteer participation declines across Canada, The Salvation Army is seeing a different story unfold locally--one of growing engagement, increased volunteer hours, and strong community involvement.

Statistics Canada reports that fewer Canadians are volunteering, with participation dropping from 79 per cent in 2018 to 73 per cent in recent years, and formal volunteering declining even more sharply. However, The Salvation Army is bucking this national trend.

The Salvation Army celebrates its amazing volunteers! (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Prairies and Northern Territories Division)

Across Canada, volunteer hours with The Salvation Army have increased significantly--from 508,000 hours in 2021 to more than 819,000 hours in 2025. Volunteer applications have also more than doubled during that time, reflecting a growing desire among Canadians to give back in meaningful ways.

Locally, The Salvation Army's Living Hope Community Church is seeing that same momentum, with volunteers playing a vital role in delivering essential services such as food distribution, the English Café and other programs.

"At The Salvation Army, volunteers are at the heart of everything we do--supporting thousands of visits each year for food, clothing, and practical assistance. Their time, skills and compassion help ensure Winnipeggers receive the support they need, when they need it most."

-- Hurmat Habib, Volunteer Coordinator, Living Hope Community Church

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate these contributions while also highlighting the critical role volunteers play in communities across the country.

Media are invited to meet local volunteers and see the impact they are having for clients experiencing food insecurity at an availability:

Tuesday April 21, 1 p.m.

The Salvation Army Living Hope Community Church, 51 Morrow Avenue (Free parking in parking lot or along the street)

Despite broader declines in volunteerism, The Salvation Army continues to attract and retain volunteers by offering flexible opportunities, meaningful experiences, and a strong sense of community connection. Sign up to volunteer by visiting: SalvationArmy.ca/volunteer

About the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries worldwide.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides personalized and practical support to those experiencing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition programs, and Christmas assistance such as hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for individuals and families in your community.

News releases, articles, and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Prairies and Northern Territories Division

Media Contact: Kristin Marand, Divisional Manager of Communications, Cell: 204-930-0193, Email: [email protected]