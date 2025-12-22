Salvation Army needs a miracle with 2 days left in Kettle Campaign

Donations needed by Dec. 24 to fund essential programs for struggling families

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army in Winnipeg is $127,000* shy of its Christmas Kettle campaign goal of $357,000 and is urgently appealing to local media outlets to help get the word out.

"We need a Christmas miracle," says Bernadette DeSantis, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations. "We're asking everyone to be part of this miracle by filling our kettles with cash so we can continue supporting struggling families at Christmas and year-round."

Salvation Army Shield (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Prairies and Northern Territories Division)

Media are asked to make public service announcements driving donations to the following kettle locations on December 23 - the last full day of the kettle campaign:

Costco 1499 Regent Ave W

Costco Headingley 4077 Portage Ave

London Drugs at St. Vital Centre

Kettle donations can be made with cash, cheque, and credit or debit with Tip Tap until December 24. Donations are gratefully accepted at the following Salvation Army buildings as well:

Winnipeg Heritage Park Temple 825 School Rd Phone: 204 889-9203

Winnipeg Living Hope Community Church 51 Morrow Ave Phone: 204 479-8330

Winnipeg Southlands Community Church 85 Keslar Rd Phone: 204 946-9160

All Kettle donations stay local to fund Salvation Army programs and services such as food banks, clothing, homelessness prevention, school supplies, and much more. Why are donations down this year?

The recent Fraser Institute's findings align with The Salvation Army's Annual Poverty & So­cioeconomic Analysis, which shows more Canadians are under financial strain and there is declining participation in charitable activity. At the same time, the need for support is growing.

A smaller proportion of Canadians are donating to registered charities than in previous decades, and those who are donating, are donating less.

This decline in generosity undoubtedly limits the ability of Canadian charities to help neighbours through life's hardest moments and beyond.

* Totals are as of Dec. 19, 2025. New totals available Dec.23, 2025

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides practical, personalized support to those facing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition, and Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for overlooked individuals and families in your community.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Prairies and Northern Territories Division

Media may contact: Bernadette DeSantis, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations, 780-220-6007 | [email protected]