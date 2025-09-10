The invention developed by Volthium's Quebec engineering department brings a major technical simplification that promotes the adoption of LiFePO₄ batteries for deep-cycle users. For users wishing to replace their lead-acid deep-cycle batteries (including AGM, whether 6V or 12V), the addition of accessories to protect the alternator has always been necessary. Moreover, the intervention of a qualified technician and additional hardware have been unavoidable.

On top of that, the combined cost of labor and extra accessories required for integration is not the only barrier to adopting LiFePO₄ technology. Long wait times for installation appointments are another significant source of frustration for potential users.

Additionally, some users have abandoned LFP, as this type of battery, despite its unmatched advantages, did not previously allow for simple DIY installation. For those customers wanting to install their system themselves and avoid the expense of a professional installer, lead-acid batteries remained the easiest option—until now.

FEWER WIRES, GREATER ELEGANCE

Volthium solves all of these issues with its newly patented SafeCharge™ technology. According to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, patent application #3,271,088 for SafeCharge™ was filed on April 16, 2025.

Volthium's SafeCharge™ technology is built directly into the BMS (Battery Management System), enabling seamless communication with the SafeCharge™ current limiter (DC-DC), also developed by Volthium. This innovation allows users to retain the original wiring, making it possible to directly replace a lead-acid battery with a lithium battery. Compatibility is ensured through a dedicated port that connects the current limiter directly to the battery.

As a result, cable interception and accessory installation are no longer required. With the simple addition of Volthium's SafeCharge™ current limiter, transitioning to LiFePO₄ technology no longer requires a technician—unlike competing solutions.

NEW OPPORTUNITIES AND PARTNERSHIPS

With this innovation, Volthium is expanding its product offering into the starter battery segment while strengthening its position in the market. Service trucks, Class 8 long-haul trucks, and agricultural machinery can now benefit from Volthium's Canadian innovation, helping them reduce both battery purchase and maintenance costs, as well as fuel consumption. At the same time, this contributes to the collective effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by limiting engine idling. Lithium batteries, with their superior energy capacity, eliminate the need for thermal engines to power onboard accessories and heating systems.

This innovation has already won over one of the largest distributors in North America. NAPA CANADA has officially entered the LFP lithium battery space, and Volthium has been selected as the manufacturer of their batteries. NAPA CANADA is thus the first major North American distributor to gain access to Volthium's patented technology.

According to UAP (the Canadian division of Genuine Parts Company), the Canadian network includes more than 700 locations, including NAPA Auto Parts stores, TRACTION heavy vehicle centers, and Altrom/Auto-Camping imported parts facilities.

With such an extensive network, partnering with Volthium, whose technology makes lithium adoption simple, was the clear and strategic choice.

For more information, visit https://volthium.com/en/safecharge-technology/ or volthium.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Énergie Volthium Inc.

Yanni Samson, Énergie Volthium, Phone: (514) 989-9586; 705, rang St-Joseph, Sainte-Martine, QC J0S 1V0, www.volthium.com

