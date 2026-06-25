Volta Energy Secures $1.5 Million Government of Canada Grant to Advance PFAS-Free Solid-State Battery Technology

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Volta Energy Inc., a Canadian developer of advanced solid-state power technologies, today announced it has secured $1.5 million in funding through the Government of Canada's Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program to advance its next-generation PFAS-free, cobalt-free solid-state lithium-ion battery platform. The two-year project will focus on developing and validating a prototype battery system that combines Volta Energy's proprietary high-voltage cathode technology with a novel solid-state electrolyte, advancing the technology toward Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6 and positioning it for future commercialization.

"Canada has a unique opportunity to become a global leader in next-generation battery technologies by leveraging its critical mineral resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and world-class innovation ecosystem," said Denis Kouroussis, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Energy Inc. "This support from the Government of Canada enables us to accelerate the development of a PFAS-free, cobalt-free solid-state battery platform that addresses growing market demand for safer, more sustainable, and domestically sourced energy storage solutions. Our technology targets a unique combination of high energy density, enhanced safety, PFAS elimination, and reduced dependence on constrained battery materials, creating opportunities across applications ranging from stationary energy storage for data centres and critical infrastructure to compact mobile power systems operating in demanding environments, including Canada's Arctic and northern regions."

Designed to leverage Canadian critical minerals while reducing reliance on imported battery materials, Volta Energy's platform supports growing demand for energy storage across transportation, data centres, renewable energy, defense, and remote community applications. By combining a high-voltage cobalt-free cathode with a solid-state electrolyte, the technology aims to improve safety, sustainability, and supply-chain resilience while strengthening Canada's position in the global battery value chain.

About Volta Energy Inc.

Volta Energy Inc. is Canada's leading innovator in solid-state power infrastructure development to support the AI buildout. Founded in 2009, Volta Energy Inc. has developed and commercialized disruptive technologies in the electrification space.

For more information, visit www.voltaenergy.ca

This project is supported by the Government of Canada through the Innovative Solutions Canada program.

SOURCE Volta Energy