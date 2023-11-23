REGINA, SK, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - A settlement in Canada has been reached with Volkswagen to resolve allegations of issues with primary engine coolant pumps in certain 2008-2021 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles. Volkswagen completely denies any and all wrongdoing or liability, however its motivation in reaching the settlement is to ensure customer satisfaction and confidence in its vehicles.

The class actions were certified on October 16, 2023. The parties have agreed to settle the class actions in Canada on a without prejudice or admission basis, by way of mutual concessions. Details about the class actions, proposed settlement, and available benefits can be found at canadianwaterpumpsettlement.ca or by contacting the Settlement Administrator at 1-866-642-0774.

The settlement must be approved by the Court to become effective. The settlement approval hearing will be held on December 1, 2023 at the Court of King's Bench, Saskatchewan, or virtually, subject to the direction of the Court. Requests to opt out or object to the settlement must be received by November 30, 2023.

For more information about legal rights under the settlement, owners and lessees of the subject vehicles may contact class counsel by calling 1-306-791-2178 or emailing [email protected].

SOURCE Merchant Law Group LLP