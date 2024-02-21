REGINA, SK, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - A settlement in Canada has been reached with Volkswagen to resolve allegations of issues with primary engine coolant pumps in certain 2008-2021 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles. Volkswagen completely denies any and all wrongdoing or liability, however its motivation in reaching the settlement is to ensure customer satisfaction and confidence in its vehicles.

The parties agreed to settle the class actions in Canada on a without prejudice or admission basis, by way of mutual concessions. The settlement was approved by the Court on December 1, 2023. Claims may be submitted beginning on February 1, 2024.

Details about the class actions, proposed settlement, and available benefits can be found at canadianwaterpumpsettlement.ca or by contacting the Settlement Administrator at 1-866-642-0774. For more information about legal rights under the settlement, owners and lessees of the subject vehicles may contact class counsel by calling 1-306-791-2178 or emailing [email protected].

