VIZSLA SILVER REPORTS ADDITIONAL HIGH-GRADE SILVER AND GOLD THROUGH ONGOING INFILL DRILLING AND EXPANDS NEAR SURFACE MINERALIZATION AT COPALA CENTRAL

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from 11 new drill holes targeting the Copala resource area at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") located in Mexico. The reported drill results are from the recently completed infill program, designed to upgrade and expand Mineral Resources within areas designated for initial production at Copala.

Highlights

Figure 1: Plan map of recent drilling centered on the Copala structure. (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.) Figure 2: Inclined longitudinal section for Copala structure with drillhole pierce points and location of the recently discovered historic adit on Copala. The section is 1x along strike to 1.4x along the dip to compensate for the average 46-degree dip of Copala. The black dash outlines represent Copala 3 sitting on the hanging wall of Copala. (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.) Figure 3: Cross section showing Copala structure, Cristiano, Copala 3, and Tajitos veins with completed drilling. (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.)

CS-24-393 returned 4,573 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 5.65 metres true width (mTW) (3,007 g/t silver and 26.06 g/t gold) Including 16,666 g/t AgEq over 1.48 mTW (10,869 g/t silver and 96.11 g/t gold)

(3,007 g/t silver and 26.06 g/t gold) CS-24-390 returned 3,368 g/t AgEq over 5.80 mTW (2,551 g/t silver and 14.85 g/t gold) Including 30,305 g/t AgEq over 0.46 mTW (21,953 g/t silver and 146.50 g/t gold)

(2,551 g/t silver and 14.85 g/t gold) CS-24-389 returned 5,224 g/t AgEq over 2.30 mTW (2,851 g/t silver and 37.30 g/t gold) Including 10,077 g/t AgEq over 1.05 mTW (5,410 g/t silver and 73.10 g/t gold)

(2,851 g/t silver and 37.30 g/t gold)

"This latest round of infill drill results continues to support improved mineral continuity along the Copala structure," commented Michael Konnert, President & CEO. "It is very rare for an infill program to add such a significant amount of new mineralization, particularly at higher-than-average grades. This speaks to the exceptional quality of the Copala structure which remains open in all directions. Additionally, the discovery of a historic mine adit at Copala combined with new 3D interpretations based on updated drill data, highlights the potential for additional near surface resources outboard of both the current PEA mine plan and MRE boundary. With the infill program now complete, we are looking forward to mobilizing our drill rigs to the eastern portion of the district to begin discovery-based drilling on several high-priority targets."

The precious metals dominant Copala structure, located in the western portion of the Panuco district, is situated ~800 m to the east of the Napoleon Vein. Copala currently hosts Indicated Resources of 83.3 Moz AgEq at 573 g/t AgEq and Inferred Resources of 48.3 Moz AgEq at 476 g/t AgEq within a broad envelope of vein-breccia interlayered with host rock, up to 82 metres thick (please refer to our Technical Report on Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Panuco Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico, by Allan Armitage, Ben Eggers and Peter Mehrfert, dated February 12, 2024 and Vizsla's press release dated January 8, 2024). Observations by Vizsla geologists indicate Copala has an average dip of ~46° to the east (~35° in its northern sector and steepening to ~65° in the southern sector).

Exploration and resource focused drilling at Copala has traced mineralization along ~1,770 metres of strike length and ~400 metres down dip. Recent mapping, supported with LiDAR, led to the discovery of a historic mine adit on surface located at Copala Central. The location of the historic adit (see figure 2) combined with new 3D interpretations of drilling data highlight the potential for resource expansion up dip from the previously reported CS-24-356 hole containing visible gold (see press release dated June 26, 2024). This area is currently outboard of both the PEA mine plan and MRE boundary, representing an excellent target to expand high-grade mineralization closer to surface.

The 11 holes reported herein are from the recently completed ~5,000 metre drill program designed to infill and expand mineral resources at intermediate elevation and near surface in the central portion of the main Copala structure. Both primary target areas are situated outside the proposed first two years of mine production at Copala. Three infill holes continue to confirm high-grade continuity immediately adjacent to the areas designated for the first two years mining, whereas four holes drilled close to surface, have confirmed that high-grade mineralization extends up-dip by approximately 100 meters towards the recently discovered, historic Copala adit. Previous interpretations suggested that the up-dip projection of Copala was truncated by the Cristiano Vein. New interpretations based on recent mapping, new drill data and 3D modelling indicate Copala extends to the surface therefore creating potential for additional high-grade shoots extending up-dip above the intersection with the Cristiano Vein (red dash line in figure 2). Additionally, our updated 3D model has highlighted two vein intercepts in holes CS-22-156 and CS-22-182 that were previously reported for Cristiano, are now re-interpreted to be on Copala (see figures 1 and 2). Vizsla's geologists are now preparing drill-hole proposals to explore other zones along-strike Copala where mineralization could extend near to surface.

Drillhole From To Downhole Length Estimated True width Ag Au AgEq Vein







(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t)



CS-22-156* 75.80 79.20 3.40 2.88 92 0.45 115 Copala



CS-22-182* 42.70 44.55 1.85 1.46 1,935 15.47 2,851 Copala



CS-24-389 198.45 199.05 0.60 0.55 437 6.26 839 Copala 3



CS-24-389 216.40 218.80 2.40 2.30 2,851 37.30 5,224 Copala



Includes 216.40 217.50 1.10 1.05 5,410 73.10 10,077





CS-24-389 227.95 229.75 1.80 1.70 238 1.35 312 Copala



CS-24-390 No Significant Values Copala 3



CS-24-390 354.00 361.00 7.00 5.80 2,551 14.85 3,368 Copala



Includes 356.75 357.30 0.55 0.46 21,953 146.50 30,305





CS-24-391 192.00 194.45 2.45 2.30 79 0.98 141 Copala 3



CS-24-391 215.40 219.65 4.25 4.15 732 3.29 898 Copala



Includes 216.25 217.65 1.40 1.37 1,634 7.56 2,020





CS-24-392 150.00 150.45 0.45 0.40 732 4.54 986 Copala 3



CS-24-392 No Significant Values Copala



CS-24-393 No Significant Values Copala 3



CS-24-393 364.50 365.90 5.90 5.65 3,007 26.06 4,573 Copala



Includes 362.95 364.50 1.55 1.48 10,869 96.11 16,666





CS-24-394 84.15 84.80 0.65 0.65 384 1.99 489 Copala 3



CS-24-394 97.50 98.50 8.55 7.50 222 1.23 289 Copala



Includes 96.00 97.50 1.50 1.32 591 3.45 782





CS-24-395 No Significant Values Copala 3



CS-24-395 79.10 84.45 5.35 4.90 145 1.06 207 Copala



CS-24-395 88.30 89.35 1.05 1.00 874 5.39 1,175 Copala



CS-24-396 362.10 363.15 1.05 0.90 1,830 12.05 2,515 Copala 3



CS-24-396 374.10 374.45 4.35 3.55 781 3.00 923 Copala



Includes 371.00 371.90 0.90 0.73 2,990 12.45 3,599





CS-24-397 No Significant Values Copala 3



CS-24-397 No Significant Values Copala



CS-24-398 No Significant Values Copala 3



CS-24-398 No Significant Values Copala



CS-24-399 No Significant Values Copala 3



CS-24-399 No Significant Values Copala





Note: AgEq = Ag g/t x Ag rec. + (Au g/t x Au Rec x Au price/gram)/Ag price/gram. Metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver and $1,800/oz gold and metallurgical recoveries assumed are 91% for silver and 94% for gold. Gold and silver metallurgical recoveries used in this release are from metallurgical test results of the Copala vein (see press release dated August 16, 2023)

Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes reported for Copala and Copala 3 veins. Holes with "*" were reported previously for Cristiano vein.

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth CS-22-156* 404,675 2,586,751 561 269.0 -35.0 364.5 CS-22-182* 404,639 2,586,711 559 259.0 -54.0 291.0 CS-24-389 404,778 2,586,756 631 258.0 -53.2 247.5 CS-24-390 404,844 2,586,892 653 231.4 -60.9 370.5 CS-24-391 404,778 2,586,756 631 259.3 -47.1 237.0 CS-24-392 404,752 2,586,682 617 266.8 -56.1 223.5 CS-24-393 404,844 2,586,892 653 236.1 -63.3 385.5 CS-24-394 404,675 2,586,751 561 244.3 -50.5 117.0 CS-24-395 404,675 2,586,751 561 249.1 -34.5 109.5 CS-24-396 404,912 2,586,771 680 267.5 -59.0 405.0 CS-24-397 404,708 2,586,642 616 286.8 -35.5 186.0 CS-24-398 404,708 2,586,642 616 250.9 -30.9 151.5 CS-24-399 404,752 2,586,682 617 264.1 -40.5 199.5

Table 2: Drillhole details for the reported drillholes. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13. Holes with "*" were reported previously for Cristiano vein.

About the Panuco Project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 17,856.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

On January 8, 2024, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Panuco which includes an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 155.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 169.6 Moz AgEq (please refer to our Technical Report on Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Panuco Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico, by Allan Armitage, Ben Eggers and Peter Mehrfert, dated February 12, 2024 and to our Company´s press release dated January 8, 2024).

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla Silver has completed over 380,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2024, Vizsla Silver has budgeted +45,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver and rock samples were shipped to SGS Lab in Durango Mexico for sample preparation and analysis. The ALS Zacatecas, North Vancouver facilities and SGS lab are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Jesus Velador, Ph.D. MMSA QP, Vice President of Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used herein are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained herein providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at Panuco, including plans for resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Vizsla Silver, future growth potential for Vizsla Silver and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Vizsla Silver's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Vizsla Silver's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and Vizsla Silver has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Mexico; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Vizsla Silver's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Vizsla Silver has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Vizsla Silver does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

