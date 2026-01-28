VIZSLA SILVER PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON MEDIA-REPORTED SECURITY INCIDENT AT THE PANUCO PROJECT

NYSE: VZLA TSX: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") reports that ten individuals have been taken from its project site in Concordia, Mexico. The incident is currently under investigation, and information remains limited.

Local authorities have been notified, and the Company's crisis management and security response teams are actively engaged. The Company's immediate priority is the safety and wellbeing of the individuals involved.

As a precautionary measure, certain activities at and near the site have been temporarily suspended.

