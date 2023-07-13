VIZSLA SILVER REPORTS ADDITIONAL HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPTS ON THE COPALA AND COPALA 2 STRUCTURES

CS-23-297 returned 445 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 18.50 metres true width (mTW) (310 g/t silver and 2.32 g/t gold)





(310 g/t silver and 2.32 g/t gold) CS-23-290 returned 760 g/t AgEq over 5.05 mTW (565 g/t silver and 3.48 g/t gold)

(565 g/t silver and 3.48 g/t gold) Including 3,469 g/t AgEq over 1.00 mTW (2,838 g/t silver and 12.29 g/t gold)





CS-23-286 returned 640 g/t AgEq over 4.80 mTW (417 g/t silver and 3.74 g/t gold)

(417 g/t silver and 3.74 g/t gold) Including 2,568 g/t AgEq over 0.68 mTW (1,585 g/t silver and 16.20 g/t gold)





CS-23-294 returned 7,512 g/t AgEq over 1.00 mTW (6,880 g/t silver and 16.50 g/t gold)

"Expansion drilling at Copala, both to the southeast and north, continue to highlight a robust precious metals structure well beyond the January 2023 resource boundary," commented Michael Konnert, President & CEO. "The overall strike length now measures approximately 1,670 metres long and remains open in both directions. Additionally, drilling has expanded the high-grade Copala 2 vein situated between Tajitos and Copala main and identified a new near-surface structure called 'El Habal'. Moving forward, we will continue to both expand and infill these high-grade zones with three drill rigs in preparation for an updated resource estimate planned for the fourth quarter of 2023. Q4/23."

The precious metals dominant Copala Structure, located in the western portion of the Panuco district, is situated ~800m to the east of the Napoleon Structure. Copala currently hosts Indicated Resources of 51.1 Moz AgEq at 516 g/t AgEq and Inferred Resources of 55.4 Moz AgEq at 617 g/t AgEq within a broad envelope of vein-breccia interlayered with host rock, up to 82 metres thick. Interpretations by Vizsla geologists indicate Copala has an average dip of ~46° to the east (~35° in its northern sector and steepening to ~52° in the southern sector).

Ongoing drilling at Copala has now traced mineralization along ~1,670 metres of strike length and ~400 metres down dip. High-grade silver-gold mineralization remains open laterally to the southeast and north. The recently completed batch of resource expansion drilling consisted of 15 holes drilled at ~100 m centres in the southern extent of Copala and five holes in the north, targeting both the main Copala structure and the Copala 2 vein. Our results highlight the Copala structure is continuous to the southeast, beyond the January 2023 resource. Vizsla plans to drill infill holes in ~100m gaps to test and expand high-grade zones detected in the southeast.

The Copala 2 vein sits to the footwall of main Copala and is bounded up-dip by Copala, to the west by Tajitos and to the east by the Copala Fault. The vein strikes northeast, dips to the southeast at approximately 48° and has been traced for ~330 metres along strike and ~290 metres down dip. Refer to the Company's news release dated May 19, 2022, for previous drillhole results from Copala 2.

Additionally, Vizsla geologists have detected a new near-surface structure named "El Habal" in the southeast with hole CS-23-291. The team is in the process of a re-logging and sampling campaign of other holes in the area to model this new blind structure.

To date, Vizsla has completed ~55,000 m of its fully funded 90,000 m 2023 drill program.

Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes reported for Copala structure and Cristiano vein.

Drillhole From To Downhole Length Estimated True width Ag Au AgEq Vein



(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t)

CS-23-280 353.55 355.00 1.45 1.27 1,240 3.64 1,399 Copala

CS-23-281 789.50 790.60 1.10 0.80 57 26.40 1,835 Copala 3

CS-23-282 No Significant Values Copala

CS-23-283 552.20 553.60 1.40 1.07 279 0.50 293 Cristiano

CS-23-284A No Significant Values Copala

CS-23-285 No Significant Values Copala

CS-23-285 418.10 419.35 1.25 0.78 335 1.77 431 Cristiano

CS-23-286 639.50 645.85 6.35 4.80 417 3.74 640 Copala

Includes 643.50 644.40 0.90 0.68 1,585 16.20 2,568



CS-23-286 691.50 698.50 7.00 4.90 160 0.44 178 Copala 3

CS-23-287 No Significant Values Copala

CS-23-288 No Significant Values Copala

CS-23-289 No Significant Values Copala

CS-23-290 No Significant Values Copala

CS-23-290 557.80 588.70 30.90 5.05 565 3.48 760 Copala 2

Includes 557.80 563.95 6.15 1.00 2,838 12.29 3,469



CS-23-291 265.50 270.00 4.50 4.40 145 3.72 386 El Habal

CS-23-291 No Significant Values Copala

CS-23-292 458.45 459.30 0.85 0.79 239 1.51 324 Copala

CS-23-293A No Significant Values Copala

CS-23-294 561.70 562.80 1.10 1.00 6,880 16.50 7,512 Copala

CS-23-295 No Significant Values Copala

CS-23-296 No Significant Values Copala

CS-23-297 140.45 159.35 18.90 18.50 310 2.32 445 Copala

CS-23-297 290.00 294.00 4.00 3.65 244 1.77 347 Copala 2

CS-23-298 631.60 633.50 1.90 1.83 212 1.14 274 Copala

CS-23-299 694.75 695.75 1.00 0.90 972 3.36 1,131 Copala



Note: AgEq = Ag g/t x Ag rec. + (Au g/t x Au Rec x Au price/gram)/Ag price/gram. Metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver and $1,800/oz gold and metallurgical recoveries assumed are 93% for silver and 90% for gold. Gold and silver metallurgical recoveries used in this release are from metallurgical test results of the Napoleon vein (see press release dated February 17, 2022).

Table 2: Drillhole details for the reported drillholes. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth CS-23-280 404,775 2,587,802 572 234.7 -28 498 CS-23-281 405,277 2,586,491 677 278.3 -61.2 811.5 CS-23-282 405,025 2,586,223 641 265.5 -45.3 444 CS-23-283 405,119 2,586,386 646 258 -59.5 670.5 CS-23-284A 404,775 2,587,801 572 217 -26 543 CS-23-285 405,025 2,586,224 641 266.5 -63.5 504 CS-23-286 405,276 2,586,491 677 261 -60 766.5 CS-23-287 405,141 2,586,298 645 256.1 -62.9 700.5 CS-23-288 405,174 2,586,229 656 254 -58 702 CS-23-289 405,211 2,586,349 661 270 -62 714 CS-23-290 404,776 2,587,801 572 202 -25 688.5 CS-23-291 405,276 2,586,491 677 261.8 -66.6 807 CS-23-292 405,174 2,586,229 656 239.6 -47.7 570 CS-23-293A 404,775 2,587,802 572 246 -26 505.5 CS-23-294 405,210 2,586,347 648 246 -64.5 735 CS-23-295 405,276 2,586,491 677 288.3 -56 784.5 CS-23-296 405,261 2,586,245 665 239.7 -52.7 600 CS-23-297 404,674 2,587,217 533 290 -53 412.5 CS-23-298 405,440 2,586,181 629 255 -49 753 CS-23-299 405,401 2,586,489 618 252.3 -53.4 793.5

About the Panuco project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 7,189.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 104.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 114.1 Moz AgEq. An updated NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Panuco Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico" was filed on SEDAR on March 10, 2023, with an effective date of January 19, 2023 was prepared by Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo., Ben Eggers, MAIG, P.Geo. and Yann Camus, P.Eng. of SGS Geological Services.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 250,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2023, Vizsla has budgeted +90,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., COO, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used herein are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained herein providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Website: www.vizslasilvercorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at Panuco, including plans for resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Vizsla Silver, future growth potential for Vizsla Silver and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Vizsla Silver's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Vizsla Silver's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and Vizsla Silver has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Mexico; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Vizsla Silver's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Vizsla Silver has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Vizsla Silver does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Vizsla Silver Corp.

For further information: and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Michael Konnert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 364-2215, Email: [email protected]